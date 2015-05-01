11 Best Fajitas for Cinco de Mayo

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these 11 superb fajita recipes.
1. Hot Habanero Chicken Fajitas
Habanero chiles add fantastic floral flavor to these easy fajitas.
2. Fajitas with Roast Beef
Coriander-dusted roast beef leftovers make an excellent fajita filling.
3. Tequila Chicken Fajitas
How do you upgrade classic chicken fajitas? With a splash of tequila.
4. Pork Tenderloin Fajitas
This Texas-inspired recipe features succulent pork tenderloin marinated in lime juice and dressed with chipotle salsa.
5. Fajitas with Roquefort
For a jolt of flavor, swap shredded cheddar or jack for Roquefort or another blue cheese.
6. Skirt Steak Fajitas
Juicy skirt steak, Monterey jack cheese, large plum tomatoes and avocado star in these incredible fajitas.
7. Quick and Easy Chicken Fajitas
The chicken in these simple fajitas is sautéed in a quick sauce for an easy 30-minute meal.
8. Chicken and Chickpea Fajitas
Chickpeas add terrific nutty flavor to these fast fajitas.
9. Steak Fajitas with Charred-Tomato Hot Sauce
These delicious, broiled-steak fajitas get smoke and spice from chiles, peppers and smoked paprika.
10. Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Fajitas
Jalapeño chiles give this easy recipe delicious heat. For an extra kick, scale up the amount of chiles.
11. Lime-Pepper Chicken Fajitas
This chicken fajita recipe gets a tangy kick from an easy lime-pepper sauce.
