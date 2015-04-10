11 Best Breakfasts to Make with Spring Produce

From creamy avocado hollandaise to fluffy carrot waffles, here are 11 fantastic breakfast recipes that incorporate spring ingredients.

1. Avocado Hollandaise

Upgrade eggs Benedict with this terrific take on hollandaise, made with creamy avocado puree.

2. Asparagus Tart

This incredible tart features spring asparagus and custard flavored with Parmigano-Reggiono cheese.

3. Shakshuka with Fennel and Feta

Gail Simmons's healthy, vegetarian egg dish was inspired by her time in Israel.

4. Carrot Cake Waffles with Cream Cheese Whipped Cream

These fluffy, slightly chewy waffles are completely gluten-free.

5. Crispy Potato-Leek Rösti

Serve this fantastic potato potato pancake with creamy, scrambled eggs or smoked salmon and sour cream.

6. Watercress-Fontina Souffléed Omelet

What's the secret to this superfast, puffy omelet? Beat the egg whites until they form soft peaks, then fold them into the yolks.

7. Carrot-Flax Muffins

Combine carrots, apples and homemade flax seed meal for a healthy, gluten-free breakfast.

8. Baked Eggs with Spinach, Asparagus and Prosciutto

Warm, melty gruyère and fresh asparagus star in these delicious open-face sandwiches.

9. Sweet Fennel-and-Tomato Scones

These amazing breakfast scones are ready in just 30 minutes.

10. Yukon Gold Potato, Leek and Fromage Blanc Frittata

Fromage blanc gives this recipe its extra-creamy texture.

11. Jumbo Strawberry-and-Rhubarb Muffins

When farmers' markets are in full swing, these are the perfect rhubarb-studded muffins.

