This past weekend, F&W's Dana Cowin spoke at TEDxManhattan about why we should all embrace ugly foods to curb food waste. Her talk kicked off our new campaign: #LoveUglyFood. Join in by posting your beautiful pictures of the gnarled fruits, nobby vegetables and any other less-than-aesthetically pleasing foods with the hashtag for a chance to be featured on Food & Wine's Instagram. Here, 11 of our favorite #LoveUglyFood pictures so far.

[<a href="//storify.com/FoodandWine/story-3" target="_blank">View the story " " on Storify</a>]