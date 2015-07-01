11 Advanced Grilling Recipes to Show Off on the Fourth of July

Because the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday this year, most people are getting Friday off. Take advantage of the extra day of prep time and get to work making one of these time-consuming (but incredibly rewarding and impressive) grilling recipes. You only get one Fourth of July a year—go ahead and show off.

1. Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends

Ten hours on the grill with a slather, a rub and a mop give this brisket an extraordinarily robust flavor.

2. Grilled Marrow Bones with Rosemary-Lemon Bruschetta

Chef Chris Cosentino uses the phrase God’s butter to describe this rich, decadent bone marrow.

3. Cedar-Planked Salmon with Lemon and Dill

Curing raw salmon fillets in a combination of salt, sugar, dill and lemon zest for 90 minutes, then soaking them in sake for an hour, gives the fish an exceptionally silky texture and delicate flavor.

4. Tandoori Leg of Lamb

Here, Steven Raichlen follows the traditional method of tandoori marinating—a wash of lemon juice followed by a long bath in a yogurt-based marinade—using a tender, succulent leg of lamb.

5. Smoky Barbecued Chicken

This amber-colored chicken is incredibly delicious thanks to an overnight marinade, a spice-and-sugar rub, a sweet-sour mop and four hours on the grill.

6. Citrus and Garlic Pork Shoulder

This marinated bone-in pork shoulder should be one of the first things to go on the grill, so it has plenty of time to roast slowly.

7. Whole Grilled Fish with Crispy Garlic and Red Chiles

Flaky and flavorful, this fish is grilled in banana leaves with soy, sherry and ginger.

8. Grilled Leg of Lamb, Mexican-Style

This juicy leg of lamb is best stuffed in homemade tortillas.

9. Vineyard Sea Grill

Live lobster and sweet razor clams are amazing when grilled.

10. Chicken Grilled Under a Brick

Marinating chickens overnight seasons them all the way through; grilling them under a brick makes the skin crisp.

11. Lobster Paella on the Grill

This impressive and subtly smoky paella—studded with lobster, shrimp, clams and chorizo—cooks on the grill in one big pan.

