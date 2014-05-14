10-Year Cocktail Timeline: From Cosmos to Barrel-Aged Negroni

To celebrate the 10th edition of our outstanding annual book F&W Cocktails, we salute America's mixology madness. These are the 10 cocktails that have ruled the bars for the last decade.

2005: Cosmopolitan

This bold take on a martini becomes one of the most ubiquitous cocktails, thanks to the enduring popularity of Sex and the City.

2006: Gin Mule

After Audrey Saunders opens NYC's seminal Pegu Club, her gingery gin-based twist on the mojito begins to convert vodka drinkers to gin.

2007: Sazerac

The New Orleans classic features absinthe, which is legal again after almost 100 years; bitters beyond Angostura start to take off, too.

2008: St-Germain Cocktail

A simple variation on the ever-popular Aperol Spritz, but prepared with the breakout spirit of the decade, the recently released St-Germain elderflower liqueur.

2009: Oaxaca Old-Fashioned

The twist on the Mad Men–era classic references the trendiness of both tequila and mezcal.

2010: Penicillin

This favorite of the L.A. cocktail boom shows off the emergence of Scotch in mixed drinks instead of simply on the rocks.

2011: Mai Tai

The tropical tiki cocktail goes mainstream, thanks to bars like Smuggler's Cove in San Francisco.

2012: Punch

As craft-cocktail popularity grows, so does bar size, requiring large formats like punch and cocktails on tap.

2013: Barrel-Aged Negroni

Because of this ground-breaking drink, spirits producers start aging all kinds of cocktails in barrels.

2014: Daiquiri

Rum begins its renaissance, due to the resurgence of classic Cuban cocktails and the hand-shaken daiquiri.

