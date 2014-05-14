10-Year Cocktail Timeline: From Cosmos to Barrel-Aged Negroni

To celebrate the 10th edition of our outstanding annual book F&W Cocktails, we salute America's mixology madness. These are the 10 cocktails that have ruled the bars for the last decade.

Kate Krader
May 14, 2014

To celebrate the 10th edition of our outstanding annual book F&W Cocktails, we salute America's mixology madness. These are the 10 cocktails that have ruled the bars for the last decade.

2005: Cosmopolitan
This bold take on a martini becomes one of the most ubiquitous cocktails, thanks to the enduring popularity of Sex and the City.

2006: Gin Mule
After Audrey Saunders opens NYC's seminal Pegu Club, her gingery gin-based twist on the mojito begins to convert vodka drinkers to gin.

2007: Sazerac
The New Orleans classic features absinthe, which is legal again after almost 100 years; bitters beyond Angostura start to take off, too.

2008: St-Germain Cocktail
A simple variation on the ever-popular Aperol Spritz, but prepared with the breakout spirit of the decade, the recently released St-Germain elderflower liqueur.

2009: Oaxaca Old-Fashioned
The twist on the Mad Men–era classic references the trendiness of both tequila and mezcal.

2010: Penicillin
This favorite of the L.A. cocktail boom shows off the emergence of Scotch in mixed drinks instead of simply on the rocks.

2011: Mai Tai
The tropical tiki cocktail goes mainstream, thanks to bars like Smuggler's Cove in San Francisco.

2012: Punch
As craft-cocktail popularity grows, so does bar size, requiring large formats like punch and cocktails on tap.  

2013: Barrel-Aged Negroni
Because of this ground-breaking drink, spirits producers start aging all kinds of cocktails in barrels.

2014: Daiquiri
Rum begins its renaissance, due to the resurgence of classic Cuban cocktails and the hand-shaken daiquiri.

Related: Classic Cocktails
How to Make a Sazerac
How to Make Barrel-Aged Cocktails

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up