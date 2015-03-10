10 Wonderful Salads That Are Essentially Just an Excuse to Eat Cheese

We love salads at Food & Wine. Great, crisp produce tossed with a simple vinaigrette is all we want sometimes. But other times we want to eat a salad with something more. Something like cheese—tons of it. Here, ten salads that are pretty much just vehicles for creamy, delicious cheese.

1. Persimmon-and-Burrata Salad with Sesame Candy

Sweet and seasonal Fuyu persimmons are fantastic with rich burrata.

2. BLT Salad with Blue Cheese

In this cute version of a BLT sandwich, mayo gets replaced with a wedge of blue cheese.

3. Melon-and-Peach Salad with Prosciutto and Mozzarella

Super-fast and easy, this salad is a play on the classic pairing of melon and prosciutto.

4. Chicken Salad with Blue Cheese and Grapes

A cross between the Waldorf salad and the Cobb salad, this sweet-and-salty salad is delicious wrapped in Bibb lettuce leaves.

5. Bitter-Greens Salad with Melted Cheese

To make this delicious and simple salad special, pop it into the oven to wilt the greens and melt the cheese.

6. Ham and Cheese on Rye Bread Salad

In this fun take on a classic sandwich, ham salad is mixed with crunchy rye bread croutons and bits of Gruyère cheese, tossed in a mustardy dressing with celery and chives.

7. Chicken Caprese Salad

Bocconcini (mini mozzarella balls) are often sold floating in herbed olive oil, which is essential to this three-ingredient recipe.

8. Grilled Apricot, Arugula and Goat Cheese Salad

For this fun cross between a salad and a cheese course, smoky grilled apricots are served with tangy goat cheese, arugula and a toasted-pine nut dressing.

9. Antipasto Salad with Bocconcini and Green-Olive Tapenade

This boldly flavored salad combines crisp iceberg lettuce, milky mozzarella, spicy-tangy pepperoncini, salami and salty olives.

10. Beet and Blue Cheese Salad

Marinating sweet roasted beets in a red wine vinaigrette makes them more flavorful.

