10 Ways to Use Tomato Sauce

You’ve put up jars and jars of fresh tomato sauce, now here’s how to use it (beyond pasta, of course).

1. With eggs. Simmer eggs in the sauce until they set, for a breakfast that’s both satisfying and healthful.

2. Chutney. Sauté ginger and lemongrass, then add the tomato sauce. Season with lime and cilantro before serving, and use as a dipping sauce for shrimp.

3. With fish. Infuse white fish, like cod, with tons of flavor by poaching it in tomato sauce.

4. With risotto or polenta. Ladle the hot sauce in a shallow bowl and top with a simple mushroom risotto or polenta.

5. With beans. Eat like a Tuscan and briefly simmer cooked white beans in the sauce (make sure the beans are fully cooked, because tomatoes prevent them from becoming tender) for a simple, satisfying dinner.

6. Grilled cheese. Spread a thin layer of sauce inside the sandwich before cooking.

7. Curry. Turn the Italian sauce into a lush Indian one. Sauté ginger, jalapeño, extra garlic and curry powder, then add tomato sauce and half as much coconut milk. Simmer until the flavors meld, and season with salt, sugar and cilantro.

8. Vegetable noodles. Toss strands of summer or winter squash with the tomato sauce to serve like pasta.

9. Mussels and clams. Steam the shellfish in tomato sauce until they pop open—the oceany juices will season the sauce.

10. Okra. Cook this late-summer vegetable whole in tomato sauce until tender, then serve hot or at room temperature.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

