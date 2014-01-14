10 Ways to Use Sriracha

The world's brief-but-traumatic shortage of Huy Fong Sriracha will soon be over. Breathe a sigh of relief, then get excited to use the sweet-spicy Thai sauce in these 10 ways:

1. In soup. Swirl it into almost any soup (like bland chicken-noodle) to add instant flavor.

2. In salsa. Spike any salsa, like this fresh tomato pico de gallo from chef Michael Psilakis, which he serves over crab tacos.

3. On fries. Squirt it over cheese fries, or if you're feeling ambitious, make insanely delicious fries topped with bulgogi beef and a Sriracha mayonnaise.

4. In grilled cheese. Squirt Sriracha on any grilled cheese to make it instantly fiery.

5. In a cocktail. Add Sriracha to your Bloody Mary to make it extra fiery.

6. With eggs. Blend Sriracha mayonnaise, mustard and hard-cooked egg yolks for a spicy take-on deviled eggs.

Or try chef Joanne Chang's slightly-more-complicated-but-that-much-more-delicious recipe.

Adding the sauce to hollandaise makes an especially hangover-busting version of this eggs benedict.

7. On greens. Star chef Laurent Tourondel uses Sriracha in his peanutty Asian style slaw, but you can add it to any slaw dressing.

Spike your bottled Ranch dressing or make your own with Sriracha, like star chef Richard Blais. (You can make this recipe with or without the siphon).

Or replace some of the ketchup in thousand island or Russian dressing with Sriracha in any homemade version of these creamy pink dressings.

8. With fish. Blend it with mayonnaise and mirin (sweet Japanese rice wine) to make a glaze for fish.

Use it in place of fresh chiles in the citrus dressing for ceviche. Or to create a layered heat, use both, like chef Sang Yoon.

9. On chicken. For an Asian take on chicken wings, mix Sriracha with butter, like star chef Michael Symon.

Or use it in Dale Talde's Asian-inspired gravy to top chicken-fried steak.

10. On pork. Rub it all over pork shoulder before slow-roasting it, like star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The Sriracha gives his pineapple-basted roast a spicy crust.

