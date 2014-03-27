10 Ways to Use Radishes

Radishes are at their sweet-and-crunchy best come spring. Trendy with chefs and cookbook authors right now, this inexpensive and delicious vegetable is often overlooked by home cooks. Here are 10 ways to use them.

Roasted. In a hot oven, radishes surrender all of their peppery bite and become deliciously juicy and mild.

Pickled. F&W's Gail Simmons loves to make sweet-and-tangy pickles out of thinly sliced red radishes and Asian daikon. Even simpler, make David Chang's five-minute salt-and-sugar pickles.

Grilled. Toss radishes in a protective coating of melted butter, then grill them until they're beautifully charred.

Sautéed. For a super-simple side dish, cook diced radishes in butter or oil until lightly browned.

For dipping. Serving butter and salt with radishes is a classic way to tame their heat but how about switching it up with goat cheese mixed with nori and smoked salt instead? Genius.

In potato salad. Add diced crunchy radishes to make your mayo-based picnic salad way less blah.

In pasta. Toss thinly sliced radishes with hot pasta (like this lemony one with Calabrian chiles) until barely wilted.

With their greens. Instead of tossing the tops, sauté them right along with the radishes or puree them together in a soup.

Fried rice. Stir-fry quartered radishes with other vegetables in fried rice.

Tea sandwiches. Butter squares of bread and top them with thinly sliced radish.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

