10 Ways to Use Cooked Grilled Shrimp

Grilled shrimp is a great building block to use to make larger dishes. Here, ten ways to use fresh or leftover grilled shrimp.

1. Pad Thai

Instead of stir-frying shrimp, add already grilled shrimp to the finished noodle dish before serving.

2. Soba

Toss grilled shrimp with soba, Japan’s buckwheat noodles, and a garlicky, spicy sauce that’s both warming and energizing.

3. Pasta

For an easy, creamy pasta dish, toss fettuccine with mascarpone, spinach and grilled shrimp; the mascarpone melts to form a sauce.

4. Fried rice

Add grilled shrimp to fried rice during the last minute of cooking.

5. Simple stew

Instead of stewing shrimp with sausage, you can just add grilled shrimp in at the end.

6. Grain salad

Toss grilled shrimp with kamut, an heirloom variety of wheat, green beans and tarragon—or any combination of grains, vegetables and herbs—for an easy salad.



RELATED: Lemony Shrimp Salad Recipe

7. Bean salad

Toss grilled shrimp with black-eyed peas, arugula, cherry tomatoes and an herby dressing.

8. Tacos

Fold shrimp in tortillas with tomatillo salsa and a lime-dressed sliced celery salad for a refreshing take on tacos.

9. Tortas

Sandwich grilled shrimp with lettuce, tomato and avocado on a Kaiser roll for a Mexican-style sandwich.

10. Summer rolls

For a Vietnamese-style starter, wrap grilled shrimp in rice paper with cellophane noodles, herbs and carrots, and serve with a sweet and pungent dipping sauce.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the co-founder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Grilled Shrimp

Fast and Healthy Shrimp Recipes

Shrimp Recipes