10 Ways to Upgrade Chicken Stir Fry

Stir-frying is a versatile technique and a great way to eat chicken with lots of vegetables. Here, 10 upgrades for chicken stir-fry, a great weeknight staple dish.
1. Beijing-style
Brown sugar, rice vinegar and soy sauce and the secret to Australian chef Kylie Kwong’s sweet-sour chicken stir-fry.
2. With lettuce cups
To give his stir-fried chicken explosive flavor, California chef Richard Reddington marinates diced chicken thighs with garlic, ginger and crushed red pepper.
3. Vietnamese-style
Star chef Charles Phan stir-fries chicken until golden before adding fragrant aromatics, including lemongrass, scallions, chiles and a lightly sweetened fish-sauce-based sauce.
4. With udon
Add chicken and shrimp to this savory noodle stir-fry along with carrot, cabbage and plenty of mushrooms.
5. Velvet chicken
To achieve the hallmark “velvet” texture in Andrew Zimmern’s fantastic spicy stir-fry, chicken pieces are lightly fried in a light cornstarch coating before being tossed with stir-fried asparagus and scallions in delicious sauce.
6. With lots of vegetables
California-based cooking teacher Joyce Jue tosses stir-fried chicken, green beans, mushrooms and baby-corn with a mild but savory Thai-style sauce.
7. Kung Pao
TV chef Martin Yan adds honey-glazed walnuts to his incredible version of this classic take-out dish.
8. Chicken and broccoli
F&W Best New Chef Pino Maffeo livens up his chicken-veggie stir-fry with spicy sambal oelek and shredded basil leaves.
9. Chicken-noodle stir-fry
Emeril Lagasse created this seven-vegetable chicken stir-fry with his son, E.J.
10. Creole-style fried rice
The ingredients for this ham-studded Jambalaya-like dish get stir-fried like they would for a Chinese fried rice.
Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016). She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.
