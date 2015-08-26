10 Ways to Satisfy a Pork Belly Craving

From over-the-top sandwiches to rich and luscious ramen, these are ten delicious ways to use pork belly:

1. Crisp Green Beans with Pork Belly

At his San Francisco restaurant The Slanted Door, Charles Phan stir-fries green beans and meaty mushrooms in peanut oil for customers who want a satisfying vegetarian dish. But he actually prefers the version here, which in typical Vietnamese fashion uses a small amount of rich and tender pork belly to imbue the beans with succulent flavor.

2. Pork Belly Sisig

The skin of Filipino pork belly sisig is supercrisp (from roasting), and the meat is tangy (from marinating) and juicy (from being braised with aromatics and spices).

3. Crispy Pork Belly Sandwiches with Meyer Lemon Relish

Pair this decadent sandwich with a lush Washington state Merlot.

4. Pork Belly Carnitas with Tomatillo Salsa

Pork belly, with its signature strips of fat, is an unusual and delicious choice for the carnitas here. The key to balancing the richness is serving them with this fiery tomatillo salsa, which has a surprise ingredient: fresh pineapple.

5. Crispy Pork Belly with Kimchi Rice Grits and Peanuts

Chef Hugh Acheson makes an ingenious version of the Southern classic by swapping rice grits for corn and stirring in kimchi to go with his crispy pork belly.

6. Caramel-Lacquered Pork Belly with Quick-Pickled Honeydew

The key to this dish is the rich Vietnamese-inspired dark caramel. "A little bitterness in the caramel makes it more complex," Andrea Reusing says. "I often tell home cooks to take the caramel as far as they think they can, then pull it off the heat and let stand for a minute before adding the other ingredients."

7. Crispy Pork Belly Tacos with Pico de Gallo

Chef Enrique Olvera stuffs tacos with crispy pork belly, confited in fat, and serves them with a tangy salsa spiked with Mexican beer.

8. Pork Belly with Buckwheat Spaetzle and Collards

Chefs love pork belly because it's inexpensive yet tastes luxurious. Here, it’s cured overnight in salt and sugar to add flavor, then braised until it's meltingly tender.



RELATED: Spaetzle with Gruyère and Caramelized Onions

9. Braised Pork Belly with Pickled Radishes

Richard Blais crashed in the final moments of Top Chef season four when his pressure-cooked pork belly did not turn out to be as delicious, or nearly as tender, as he had hoped: He didn't leave the meat in long enough. Gail Simmons chooses to stick with a more classic cooking method, marinating the pork overnight and braising it in a savory soy-and-mirin broth.

10. Chile-Eggplant Mazemen Ramen with Pork Belly

This flavor-packed ramen from master Ivan Orkin features incredibly springy homemade noodles with an eggplant-chipotle sofrito and just a bit of broth.

Related: More Pork Recipes

25 Great Grilled Pork Recipes

15 Fantastic Asian Grilling Recipes