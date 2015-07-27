10 Ways to Make Tandoori Dishes if You Don’t Have a Tandoor

Unless you’re a seriously dedicated Indian food enthusiast, you probably don’t have a tandoor (an urn-shaped clay vessel somewhere between an oven and a barbecue pit). But that doesn’t mean you can’t make deliciously tangy, smoky, tandoori-inspired foods on your home grill. Here, F&W’s best ways to approximate incredible tandoori dishes.

1. Tandoori Leg of Lamb

Here, global grilling master Steven Raichlen follows the traditional method of tandoori marinating—a wash of lemon juice followed by a long bath in a yogurt-based marinade—using a tender, succulent leg of lamb.

2. Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks with Cilantro-Shallot Relish

This chicken has the best skin: It’s nicely spiced and super-crispy.

3. Tandoori Salmon

Wrap this tender grilled salmon here in naan with cucumber salad and cilantro sprigs for a delicious, healthy sandwich.

4. Tandoori Marinated Quail

These grilled quail are seasoned with a super-simple spiced yogurt marinade, which gives them delicious char on the outside and keeps the meat juicy within.

5. Tandoori Pork with Gingered Mango Salad

Not only is this pork healthy and flavor-packed, it’s also ready in just 30 minutes.

6. Luscious Tandoori Lamb Chops

These lamb chops are marinated in an ultra-rich yogurt mix enriched with heavy cream.

7. Hamachi Tandoori with Pickled Cucumber and Mango Salad

This fish is flavored with tandoori powder, a mix of ground coriander, ground cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, chili powder, ginger powder, garlic powder and garam masala.

8. Grilled Tandoori Chicken

Flavored by a yogurt and spice paste with ginger, cumin and corianger, this chicken tastes almost as good as if it were cooked in a tandoor oven.

9. Tandoori Prawns

You can make this spectacular seafood dish with either large shrimp or lobster tails.

10. Stuffed Tandoori Potatoes

These Indian-inspired stuffed potatoes are filled with mashed potatoes mixed with cabbage, tomato, cashews, cheese and spices.

