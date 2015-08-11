10 Ways to Jump-start Your Bean Routine

Fresh, crunchy green and yellow beans are among the best things about summer. A quick steam and a little olive oil, salt, pepper and shaved cheese turn them into a perfect salad. They’re also great in a simple stir fry with other vegetables from the garden. But sometimes you need a little variety. Here are 10 of our favorite recipes for livening up your bean routine.

1. Combine with sweet corn and a spicy, slightly creamy dressing for a crunchy, satisfying summer salad.

2. Cook with aromatic soffrito and Prosciutto for a nod to Tuscany.

3. Mix with delicate, fluffy bulgur, almonds and mint for a perfect side dish to serve alongside grilled meat or fish.

4. Slow cook them on the stovetop or on the grill with anchovies, capers and tomatoes. (This recipe is especially good for overgrown beans, which can be a little woody).

5. Mixed with buttery scrambled eggs, walnuts and chiles, this dish can be served hot or cold.

6. Fish sauce and ginger give beans a Laotian accent.

7. Mix up some dip and fill glasses with raw beans for a beautiful crudité centerpiece.

8. Serve warm with tomatoes, basil and bacon vinaigrette.

9. Toss with radishes and cannellini beans for a simple summer salad.

10. Amp up the flavor with homemade XO sauce.

