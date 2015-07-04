10 Ways to Grill All Day Long

There’s no better way to celebrate Independence Day than by breaking out the charcoal and firing up the grill. Make the most of the holiday by keeping the grill going morning, noon and night with these 10 sublimely smoky recipes.

Breakfast:

1. Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins

These muffins absorb some of the grill's great smoky flavors.

2. Grilled Asparagus with Pecorino and Meyer Lemon-Poached Eggs

Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi tops lightly grilled asparagus with perfectly cooked eggs that are poached in Meyer lemon juice and water.

Lunch:

3. Grilled Margherita and Olive-Fontina Pizzas

Mario Batali grills pizza crusts until they're delectably charred, then adds one of two simple toppings—a classic Margherita with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil, or a pungent mix of Fontina, black olives and pine nuts.

4. Grilled Lamb Salad with Cumin Vinaigrette

For a pretty blend of colors as well as flavors, Sang Yoon lays slices of cumin-spiced grilled lamb on a bed of jicama, carrot and lettuce. "Lamb seasoned with cumin is very Indian, as well as Sichuan and Yunnan. But no one in Asia would serve lamb on a salad; that's just me being Californian," Yoon says.

5. Grilled Chicken and Watercress Salad with Canadian Bacon

Canadian Bacon gives this salad a slightly sweet and salty flavor.

Dinner:

6. Easy Grilled Paella

To cook this seafood-and-chorizo paella, Pete Evans uses his grill as both a stovetop and an oven, simultaneously using direct and indirect heat. We've replaced his whole crab with jumbo lump crabmeat for simplicity’s sake.

7. Grilled Chicken with Asian Marinated Tomatoes

Best New Chef 2014 Matt McCallister serves his chicken with a fragrant coconut-lime broth and tangy tomatoes marinated with lemongrass and ginger.

8. Mark Bittman’s Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

New York Times columnist Mark Bittman uses this tangy, salsa-esque Argentinean sauce as a complement to rich skirt steak.

Dessert:

9. Grilled-Fruit Bruschetta with Honey Mascarpone

This knife-and-fork dessert is a fantastic showcase for seasonal fruit at its peak; caramelizing the fruit on the grill intensifies its flavor. The grilled bread served alongside soaks up the sweet juices.

10. Grilled Pound Cake with Mexican Chocolate Sauce and Tropical Fruit

Michelle Bernstein is a big fan of pound cake. She makes hers with lots of butter, then sometimes slathers slices with more butter and sautés them in a heavy skillet. Here, she tops slices of warm grilled cake with a fantastic Mexican-inspired chocolate sauce flavored with cocoa, cinnamon and chile powder.

Related: 37 Stellar Steak Recipes

35 Excellent Recipes for Grilled Chicken

16 Global Grilling Recipes