10 Ways to Eat Summer Berries All Day Long

Juicy summer strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries aren't just for desserts or topping your oatmeal. They make excellent and refreshing additions to any meal. Here are 10 of Food & Wine’s best recipes for incorporating bright, bursting berries into breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For Breakfast:

1. Very Berry Polenta Breakfast Bowl

A great alternative to a traditional oatmeal breakfast, this berry polenta breakfast bowl is equally warm, satisfying and fresh.

2. Spiced Strawberries with Yogurt

Heidi Swanson says this breakfast salad is all about the berries—if the strawberries aren't great, consider swapping with another berry, such as blackberries.

For Lunch:

3. Melon, Berry and Feta Salad

Superstar chef Jenn Louis uses whatever melon looks best at the market, and she sometimes swaps out the feta for ricotta salata, or the chives for mint.

4. Grilled Ham and Cheese with Strawberry-Red-Wine Jam

The secret to Chris Kronner's delectable sandwiches is the jam spiked with Pinot Noir.

5. Warm Chanterelle-and-Berry Salad with Cheddar

Because Vermont's growing season is so short, chef Eric Warnstedt seizes on prime ingredients with remarkable gusto. Here, he takes advantage of chanterelle mushrooms and berries to create a simple but dazzling salad that he pairs with one of his favorite local cheeses, the artisanal, aged Cabot Clothbound Cheddar.

For Dinner:

6. Grilled Short Ribs with Smoky Blackberry Barbecue Sauce

This delicious barbecue sauce gets its smoky flavor from berries that are grilled in a perforated pan; you can use sturdy foil or a foil pan with holes punched in instead. Chipotle chiles packed in adobo amplify the smokiness of the berries.

7. Pork with Strawberry-Herb Sauce

Luscious herb-scented pork gets a subtle sweetness from jam.

8. Grilled Lamb Chops with Blackberry Relish

Although berries and lamb are classic Scottish partners, this sweet-tart relish is also great with grilled pork, duck, beef or venison.

For Dessert:

9. Summer Berry Clafoutis

This flourless dessert is more like a delicate custard with fruit than like the usual sturdy country clafoutis.

10. Blackberry Soup with Peaches and Berries

Try this luscious fruit soup as a refreshing alternative to a rich dessert. Serve with your favorite crisp cookies.

Related: More Excellent Recipes for Berries

17 Stellar Ways to Cook with Blackberries

19 Beautiful Recipes for Strawberries