10 Ways to Celebrate the First-Ever National Salmon Day

There must have been some massive oversight. Until this year, there was a National Fluffernutter Day, a National Cherries Jubilee Day, even a National Fried Scallop Day, but there was no day celebrating buttery, delicious salmon. Now, thankfully, the mistake has been corrected.
There must have been some massive oversight. Until this year, there was a National Fluffernutter Day, a National Cherries Jubilee Day, even a National Fried Scallop Day, but there was no day celebrating buttery, delicious salmon. Now, thankfully, the mistake has been corrected. October 8 is officially National Salmon Day thanks to Chicken of the Sea, which proposed the holiday. Here, ten recipes to celebrate America’s favorite fish.
1. Triple-Mustard Salmon
For a triple hit of mustard, coat salmon with Dijon mustard amped up with dry mustard, then dip the fillets into mustard seeds for a terrific crust.
2. Salmon-and-Spinach Cakes
These delicious fish cakes are served with a spicy dill mayo.
3. Barbecued Salmon with Green Mango Salad
This simple recipe packs a ton of flavor.
4. Poached Salmon with Cucumber Raita
Gently simmering salmon in a flavorful white-wine broth is a classic cooking method that gives the fish a delicious flavor and a delicate texture.
5. Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos
These tacos are a great way to eat heart-healthy salmon. They’re topped with crunchy cabbage and tangy apple-cucumber salsa.
6. Salmon Rillettes
For these rillettes, chef Anna Zepaltas blends fresh salmon and butter with hot-smoked salmon to give the rich spread extra-rich flavor.
7. Salmon, Bacon and Potato Hash
Topped with a runny fried egg, this is the best way to eat salmon for breakfast.
8. Maple-Dijon Salmon Skewers
Hearty salmon is surprisingly delicious glazed with maple syrup and mustard.
9. Pan-Roasted Salmon with Tomato Vinaigrette
Grape tomatoes sautéed with capers, shallot and cumin form a bright, chunky sauce for seared salmon.
10. Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli
These moist and spicy burgers are breaded in panko for an extra-crispy crust.
Related: More Salmon Recipes
Great Grilled Salmon Recipes
Recipes for Whole Fish