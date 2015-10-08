10 Ways to Celebrate the First-Ever National Salmon Day

There must have been some massive oversight. Until this year, there was a National Fluffernutter Day, a National Cherries Jubilee Day, even a National Fried Scallop Day, but there was no day celebrating buttery, delicious salmon. Now, thankfully, the mistake has been corrected. October 8 is officially National Salmon Day thanks to Chicken of the Sea, which proposed the holiday. Here, ten recipes to celebrate America’s favorite fish.

1. Triple-Mustard Salmon

For a triple hit of mustard, coat salmon with Dijon mustard amped up with dry mustard, then dip the fillets into mustard seeds for a terrific crust.

2. Salmon-and-Spinach Cakes

These delicious fish cakes are served with a spicy dill mayo.

3. Barbecued Salmon with Green Mango Salad

This simple recipe packs a ton of flavor.

4. Poached Salmon with Cucumber Raita

Gently simmering salmon in a flavorful white-wine broth is a classic cooking method that gives the fish a delicious flavor and a delicate texture.

5. Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

These tacos are a great way to eat heart-healthy salmon. They’re topped with crunchy cabbage and tangy apple-cucumber salsa.

6. Salmon Rillettes

For these rillettes, chef Anna Zepaltas blends fresh salmon and butter with hot-smoked salmon to give the rich spread extra-rich flavor.

7. Salmon, Bacon and Potato Hash

Topped with a runny fried egg, this is the best way to eat salmon for breakfast.

8. Maple-Dijon Salmon Skewers

Hearty salmon is surprisingly delicious glazed with maple syrup and mustard.

9. Pan-Roasted Salmon with Tomato Vinaigrette

Grape tomatoes sautéed with capers, shallot and cumin form a bright, chunky sauce for seared salmon.

10. Pan-Fried Salmon Burgers with Cabbage Slaw and Avocado Aioli

These moist and spicy burgers are breaded in panko for an extra-crispy crust.

