10 Ways to Add Pimento Cheese to Everything

Though it’s delicious on it’s own, rich, creamy, tangy pimento cheese can and should be added to anything and everything. Here are 10 killer ways to use the cheesy spread:

1. Pimento Cheese Muffins

Pimento cheese in the batter means you get cheesy, peppery flavors in every bite.

2. Pimento Cheese Grits

In this clever dish from Bobby Flay, he folds the classic ingredients of pimento cheese (cheddar cheese, cream cheese and roasted peppers) into warm, creamy grits, switching up smoky Spanish piquillos for the jarred pimientos.

3. Pimento Cheese Fries

To take his french fries over the top, chef Jonathon Sawyer broils them with a tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping. It’s wonderfully decadent melted into the fries and also excellent as a dip.

A tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping takes these french fries over-the-top. LUCAS ALLEN

4. Pimento Cheese Quesadilla

These gooey quesadillas are the perfect midnight snack.

Make sure to make extra pimento cheese for future snack times. MOLLY YEH

5. Katie’s Pimento Goat Cheese

"My grandpa always used to make pimento cheese for me with sharp cheddar, or even Velveeta," says Katie Lee about the sweet pepper–studded spread, a Southern classic that's also a great dip. "I wanted to make it more grown-up." Katie's goat-cheese version is light and silky.

6. Pimento Cheese & Bacon Crostini

This irresistible appetizer is perfect for parties.

7. Pimento-Cheese-and-Tomato Pie

This luscious, quiche-like pie is a mash-up of two Southern favorites—tangy pimento cheese and silky tomato pie. The riper and more flavorful your tomato is, the better the pie will be. Crumble bacon over the top to really push it over the edge!

8. Pimento Cheese-Stuffed Burger

One bite into these juicy burgers reveals a cheesy surprise.

9. Grilled Ham-and-Pimento-Cheese Sandwiches with Fonduta and Fried Eggs

Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman created this wow sandwich that just keeps on going with a filling of crispy, cheesy grilled ham-and-pimento-cheese.

10. Squash Blossoms with Pimento Ricotta

In this homage to pimento cheese, squash blossoms are stuffed with ricotta and pimentos and served raw.

Related: More Southern Comfort Food Recipes

Best Artisanal Cheese

5 Best Ham-and-Cheese Sandwiches

