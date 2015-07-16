10 Upgraded Snacks for a Road Trip

Summer road tripping is a great way to check out unfamiliar territories, sights and, most importantly, eats. But just because you're making your way to the best lobster roll in Maine or a legendary BBQ shack doesn't mean you should forgo road snacks. Whether two or twelve hours, here are F&W’s best snack upgrades for a road trip:

1. Cheddar-and-Cayenne Crackers

These crackers have a deeply cheesy flavor and crispy, blistery texture. A touch of cayenne pepper adds a delightful kick.

2. German Soft Pretzel Sticks

You can eat these slightly sweet, chewy, dark pretzel sticks plain or with mustard.

3. Baked Sweet Potato Chips

These addictive homemade chips are easy to make.

4. Curried Rice Krispies Squares

Chef Justin Large created these ingenious squares, which are an Indian-spiced variation on the all-American classic.

5. Fig Bars with Red Wine and Anise Seeds

This delicious homemade grown-up version of Fig Newtons calls for adding red wine and anise seeds to the jammy fig filling. The crust gets even more tender the day after baking.

6. Cinnamon-Honey Granola

This delicious granola is made with just six ingredients; rolled oats, honey, chopped pecans, cinnamon, salt and walnut oil, which adds an extra-nutty flavor.

7. Asian Snack Mix with Nori

Rice-flake cereal, seasoned nori (seaweed flavored with sesame oil and salt), miso and wasabi come together in this light, munchable, Asian-inspired riff on Chex Mix.

8. Mixed Berry Snack Bars

The berry filling in these snack bars is tart and fruity, and superbly balanced by the crisp, buttery shortbread crust.

9. Spicy Popcorn Balls

A smart update for popcorn balls: chipotle-spiked caramel.

10. Roasted Edamame Snacks

Edamame roasted in a spiced soy sauce mixture makes a fantastic snack and is also incredibly easy to make.

