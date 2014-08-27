10 Underrated Tequila Cocktails

So, after watching this video from Panna, you’ve mastered the margarita. What’s next for a budding tequilaphile? Turn your attention to these 10 underrated cocktails.

F&W Editors
August 27, 2014

1. Paloma 
This fizzy, grapefruity drink might be the most popular tequila drink in Mexico.

2. Red Sangrita 
Not to be confused with sangria, sangrita is a mix of citrus juices, tomato juice and spices. It is traditionally served chilled with shots of tequila.

3. Tequila Negroni 
Bold, agave-forward blanco tequila is delicious with Campari’s earthy flavors.

4. Mexico 70 
This sparkling cocktail is like a spritzy margarita. It’s perfect for brunch.

5. Tequila Sunset 
A moody take on a Tequila Sunrise, this cocktail calls for Chambord instead of grenadine.

6. Agave Negro 
Blackberry lovers will adore this fruity cocktail.

7. Cortez Julep 
This drink proves that sherry and tequila are an incredible duo.

8. Jalisco Sling 
Gingery and fruity, this is a perfect cocktail for warm summer nights and spicy Asian food.

9. Cowboy Cosmo 
Silver tequila replaces citrus vodka in this Cosmopolitan-margarita hybrid.

10. La Rosita 
Negroni meets a Manhattan in this boozy drink.

