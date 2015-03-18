10 Ultra-Cheesy Potato Recipes

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates an easy trick for prepping delicious hasselback potatoes. Another foolproof way to add flavor to potatoes? Cheese. 

F&W Editors
March 18, 2015

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates an easy trick for prepping delicious hasselback potatoes. Another foolproof way to add flavor to potatoes? Cheese. Here, ten super-cheesy potato recipes.

1. The Cheesiest Mashed Potatoes 
These potatoes are so packed with cheese, they’re almost like fondue.

2. Warm Potatoes with Onions, Bacon and Cheese 
Known as tartiflette in the French Alps, this hearty side dish of diced potatoes and bacon is garnished with thin slices of melty Reblochon cheese.

3. Mushroom-and-Fontina Stuffed Potatoes 
To dress up baked potatoes, top them with buttery mushrooms and melted cheese.

4. Herbed Potato Gratin with Roasted Garlic and Manchego 
Chef Jose Garces’s take on a classic potato gratin combines lots of sharp, nutty Manchego cheese and smoky San Simón cheese (Gouda is a fine substitute) for rich, complex flavor.

5. Overstuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes 
These super-filling potatoes get a double dose of sharp cheddar. Some is mixed into the filling, the rest is melted on top.

6. Potato-and-Mozzarella Croquettes 
Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside these amazing croquettes are perfect party snacks.

7. Mashed Potato Casserole with Gruyère 
This crazy-easy side dish is perfect for weeknight dinners.

8. Asiago and Sage Scalloped Potatoes 
Asiago gives this creamy dish a sharp, salty flavor.

9. Smashed Potatoes with Wagon Wheel Fondue 
Any good melting cheese works for this over-the-top dish.

10. Grilled Potato and Onion Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon 
Crumbly cheese, crispy bacon, charred red onions and tender new potatoes come together in this incredibly good side dish.

Related: 8 Creamy Mashed Potato Recipes
20 Incredible Potato Side Dishes
The Most Decadent Potato Dishes in the U.S.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up