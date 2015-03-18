10 Ultra-Cheesy Potato Recipes

In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates an easy trick for prepping delicious hasselback potatoes. Another foolproof way to add flavor to potatoes? Cheese. Here, ten super-cheesy potato recipes.

1. The Cheesiest Mashed Potatoes

These potatoes are so packed with cheese, they’re almost like fondue.

2. Warm Potatoes with Onions, Bacon and Cheese

Known as tartiflette in the French Alps, this hearty side dish of diced potatoes and bacon is garnished with thin slices of melty Reblochon cheese.

3. Mushroom-and-Fontina Stuffed Potatoes

To dress up baked potatoes, top them with buttery mushrooms and melted cheese.

4. Herbed Potato Gratin with Roasted Garlic and Manchego

Chef Jose Garces’s take on a classic potato gratin combines lots of sharp, nutty Manchego cheese and smoky San Simón cheese (Gouda is a fine substitute) for rich, complex flavor.

5. Overstuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes

These super-filling potatoes get a double dose of sharp cheddar. Some is mixed into the filling, the rest is melted on top.

6. Potato-and-Mozzarella Croquettes

Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside these amazing croquettes are perfect party snacks.

7. Mashed Potato Casserole with Gruyère

This crazy-easy side dish is perfect for weeknight dinners.

8. Asiago and Sage Scalloped Potatoes

Asiago gives this creamy dish a sharp, salty flavor.

9. Smashed Potatoes with Wagon Wheel Fondue

Any good melting cheese works for this over-the-top dish.

10. Grilled Potato and Onion Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Crumbly cheese, crispy bacon, charred red onions and tender new potatoes come together in this incredibly good side dish.

