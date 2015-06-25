10 Ultimate Summer Tomato Recipes

In the latest episode of Mad Genius Tips, test kitchen expert Justin Chapple barely added any seasoning to his awesome, no-cook tomato sauce. And why would he? Juicy and fragrant, summer tomatoes need little more than a bit of salt and pepper when prepared. Here, F&W’s best and most delicious recipes highlighting summer tomatoes:

1. Tomato Tartlets

These luscious little tarts are filled with fresh ricotta. The trick to making the cheese silky is to puree it before spreading it on the flaky pastry and topping it with oven-roasted tomatoes.

2. Tomato Salad with Tomato Water Granita

F&W Best New Chefs Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas explore every dimension of the tomato in this ingenious mix of flavors, temperatures and textures.

3. Sausage and Heirloom Tomato Salad

This recipe gives heirloom tomato salad a delicious Mexican bent, with hearts of palm, cilantro and lime juice.

4. Fried-Egg BLTs with Arugula Aioli

Jimmy Bannos Jr. improves on the classic BLT by layering his version with curly frisée, lemony arugula aioli, thick-cut bacon and juicy heirloom tomatoes. He tops it all with a runny fried egg.

5. Juicy Grilled Tomatoes

The only way to grill tomatoes without losing their delicious juices is in a foil packet. Flavor the tomatoes with any fresh herbs or aromatics, then use them in a briny summer clam chowder or crostini.

6. Tomato Jam

This sweet, spice-packed condiment can be brushed on pork or chicken during grilling or roasting.

7. Fried Green Tomatoes

When firm, tart green tomatoes are coated in bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese then pan-fried, they become amazingly crispy on the outside, and warm and juicy on the inside.

8. Squid with Burst Cherry Tomatoes

In summer, most people don't bother to cook tomatoes. But Tom Colicchio likes to see what flavors he can bring out. "I was just messing around with cherry tomatoes, and I decided to try cooking them low and slow, with garlic," he says. The result: extravagantly juicy tomatoes with amped-up flavor.

9. Tomatoes with Pesto Oil

Ripe tomatoes drizzled with fragrant basil oil and topped with crisp Parmesan-accented bread crumbs make a simple and refreshing first course.

10. Summery Fresh Tomato Soup

The secret to this creamy, delicate, fresh tomato soup is using a sweet onion, which cuts the acidity of the tomato.

