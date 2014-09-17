10 Tips for Winery Tastings

Tip number 1: Don’t drink too much. Here’s what else you need to know for an exceptional experience.

Skip the aftershave or perfume. Or you and everyone around you won’t be able to smell anything else.

Don’t shout your opinions. Focus on asking intelligent questions.

Pay the fee. Most wineries charge for tastings, so don’t complain that you’re being taken advantage of (some wineries will comp you if you buy bottles, however).

Don’t get drunk. No one wants to see that.

Call ahead to reserve special tastings and tours, especially in Europe, where many wineries aren’t open to the public.

Ask about tasting-room-only bottlings.

Most wineries don’t have food; eat before you go, or pack a picnic.

Hire a driver so you don’t even have to think about it.

Avoid visiting tasting rooms on Saturdays, when bachelorette parties and other loud groups tend to take over.

