10 Things You Should Definitely Pickle

Pickled cucumbers are the classic standby, but they’re certainly not the only things you can pickle. The possibilities are endless, but here are a few of our favorite out-of-the-box pickles to make at home.

© David Malosh

Quick-pickled mussels are delicious on crusty bread.

Sweet-and-tangy pickled apricots are a great addition to any cheese or charcuterie plate.

Tart and aromatic pickled blackberries are delicious in salads.

Marinating oysters in warm Champagne vinegar and citrus juices gently cooks them, retaining their creamy texture. Serve them on grilled or toasted bread.

This zesty pickle is perfect on antipasto plates or on sandwiches.

Salty-sweet pickled plums are surprisingly tasty in a refreshing soda mixed with their pickling liquid and sparkling water.

Pickling figs in balsamic vinegar means you not only get rich, tender, tangy fruit but also a delicious flavored vinegar.

© John Kernick

The perfect snack for a hot summer day.

Pickling watermelon rind has long been a Southern tradition.

Scandinavians brought the technique of pickling delicately fried seafood (a form of escabeche) to Minnesota and swapped the Midwest's freshwater catch for North Sea herring.