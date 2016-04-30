10 Things You Should Definitely Pickle

Get to pickling!

F&W Editors
April 30, 2016

Pickled cucumbers are the classic standby, but they’re certainly not the only things you can pickle. The possibilities are endless, but here are a few of our favorite out-of-the-box pickles to make at home.

1. Mussels 

© David Malosh

Quick-pickled mussels are delicious on crusty bread.

2. Apricots 

Sweet-and-tangy pickled apricots are a great addition to any cheese or charcuterie plate.

3. Blackberries 

Tart and aromatic pickled blackberries are delicious in salads.

4. Oysters 

Marinating oysters in warm Champagne vinegar and citrus juices gently cooks them, retaining their creamy texture. Serve them on grilled or toasted bread.

5. Butternut Squash 

This zesty pickle is perfect on antipasto plates or on sandwiches.

6. Plums 

Salty-sweet pickled plums are surprisingly tasty in a refreshing soda mixed with their pickling liquid and sparkling water.

7. Figs 

Pickling figs in balsamic vinegar means you not only get rich, tender, tangy fruit but also a delicious flavored vinegar.

8. Shrimp 

© John Kernick

The perfect snack for a hot summer day.

9. Watermelon Rind 

Pickling watermelon rind has long been a Southern tradition.

10. Fried Fish 

Scandinavians brought the technique of pickling delicately fried seafood (a form of escabeche) to Minnesota and swapped the Midwest's freshwater catch for North Sea herring.

