10 Tangy Tomatillo Salsas

On this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W's Justin Chapple demonstrates the supereasy, no-fuss hack to peeling a tomatillo in only ten seconds. Use this tip when making your next batch of delicious salsa. Here, ten tangy tomatillo salsas to try now:

1. Fresh Tomatillo Salsa

Andrew Zimmern’s bright, spicy salsa is made with fresh tomatillos rather than tomatoes. The result is tangy and piquant, with terrific heat from the serrano chile.

2. Smoky Tomatillo Salsa

Made with both serrano chiles and dried chipotles, this salsa is spicy and complex—great for everything from nachos to tacos.

3. Avocado-Tomatillo Salsa

Tomatillos provide a sour and zesty edge to rich avocados in this salsa. If a spicier salsa is preferred, leave the jalapeño seeds intact.

4. Tomatillo-Chile Salsa

This salsa's heat makes it wonderful to serve with grilled salmon, tuna or chicken.

5. Grilled-Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Lightly charring the vegetables before pureeing them gives this salsa verde an alluring smokiness; fresh cilantro and tart lime juice added at the end make all the flavors pop.

6. Grilled Tomatillo and Purple Basil Salsa

Opal basil is deep purple, very flavorful and sturdy.

7. Roasted Tomatillo-Chipotle Salsa (Salsa de Chile Chipotle y Tomate Verde)

This very simple building-block recipe, from Rick Bayless's Mexican Kitchen, needs only three basic ingredients. Add anything more than salt and sugar and you're gilding the lily.

8. Avocado-and-Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Here, chef Tim Cushman purees avocados with roasted tomatillos, garlic and jalapeño to create a tangy guacamole-like dip that’s great with baked tortilla chips.

9. Tangy Tomatillo-Cumin Salsa

The freshly ground cumin seeds in the salsa add a toasty depth of flavor that is great with salmon; they're also thought to aid digestion.

10. Tomatillo-Cilantro Salsa

This light salsa is great with poultry or vegetables.

Related: More Salsa Recipes

12 Great Guacamole Recipes

F&W’s Best Mexican Recipes