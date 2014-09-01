10 Superfast Grilling Recipes

From juicy burgers to garlicky shrimp, here are 10 fast grilling recipes to make now.
1. Farmbar Pork Burgers with Bread-and-Butter Zucchini Pickles
Blending chorizo, capers and fresh ricotta into the ground meat makes these fast burgers super flavorful.
2. Crosshatch Hot Dogs on Grilled Croissants
These sweet-savory glazed hot dogs grill even faster thanks to the crosshatch pattern cuts.
3. Grilled Red Curry Chicken
Save time by cutting out the backbone and flattening the bird so it will grill perfectly in just 30 minutes.
4. Grilled Apricots with Burrata, Country Ham and Arugula
Peaches or pears also work for this excellent grilled fruit salad.
5. Tomato-Portobello Stacks with Cheater's Béarnaise
This excellent twist on a veggie burger layers grilled mushroom steaks with tomato slices and creamy, tangy sauce.
6. Grilled Skirt Steak with Fruit-and-Green-Tomato Salsa
Top Chef alum Stephanie Izard serves this delicious grilled steak with a summer fruit salsa spiked with lots of herbs.
7. Corn on the Cob with Seasoned Salts
A trio of seasoned salts flavors this terrific grilled corn.
8. Grilled Eggplant Tortas
This healthy vegetarian sandwich features thick slices of grilled eggplant, avocado, pickled jalapeños and crunchy cabbage.
9. Garlicky Grilled Shrimp
A quick marinade of garlic, onion, white wine and lime juice adds fantastic flavor to this grilled shrimp recipe.
10. Fire-Roasted Berry Crostini with Honey Crème Fraîche
Michael Chiarello's super-simple grilled dessert can be made with any mix of summer fruit berries.
