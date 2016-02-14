10 Super-Cozy Winter Brunch Dishes

Cozy up to these delicious brunch recipes.
Too cold to venture out for brunch? Stay cozy in your PJs and make one of these winter-perfect recipes at home.
1. Cinnamon Maple Polenta Breakfast with Sautéed Apples
The added sweetness of maple syrup and cinnamon makes this polenta a morning favorite.
2. Shakshuka with Swiss Chard
Cooks throughout the Middle East poach eggs in tomato sauce. Here, chef Michael Anthony introduces Italian flavors to the classic, like basil and Parmesan.
3. Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Gruyère Frittata
This quick, hearty frittata is loaded with crispy bacon and brussels sprouts.
4. Pearl Barley Porridge with Ham and Eggs
David Chang first made this recipe at a food conference in Copenhagen, when he had very little to work with. He simmered barley in local apple cider with chicken stock and kombu, creating a deliciously sweet and savory porridge.
5. Phoenicia Diner’s Breakfast Skillet
This creamy egg scramble studded with smoked trout is meant for one, but it can be easily doubled or quadrupled.
6. Country Ham Flapjacks with Maple Syrup
Chopped ham lends a deliciously savory quality to these golden pancakes.
7. Spiced Rice Breakfast Porridge
In this hearty porridge from F&W's Kay Chun, steel-cut oats and brown rice come together under a delicious topping of caramelized bananas.
8. Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
These wheat-free pancakes feature a mixture of almond and white rice flour, as well as relatively little milk to create a thick, fluffy texture.
9. Chicken Hash with Eggs
Using leftover chicken in a hash with green pepper, onion and jalapeños makes a nice, hearty breakfast.
10. Almond Waffles
Finely ground roasted almonds add terrific flavor to these crispy buttermilk waffles.