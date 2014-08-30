10 Summery Recipes for International Bacon Day

Each year, International Bacon Day falls on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. Clearly, these holidays are meant to be merged—but how?

F&W Editors
August 30, 2014

Each year, International Bacon Day falls on the Saturday before Labor Day. Clearly, these holidays are meant to be merged—but how? With bacon-wrapped peaches, bacon-spiked tomato salads and bacon-boosted ice cream sandwiches. Here, 10 ways to make your Labor Day Weekend a celebration of both summer and the world's preeminent cured pig product.

1. Maple Bacon Ice Cream Sandwiches 
These DIY ice cream sandwiches satisfy pretty much any craving that ever existed.

2. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze 
Sweet, salty and cooked over a grill. These slabs of bacon the perfect party dish.

3. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches 
The secret to these juicy, bacon-wrapped peaches is to stuff the pit nook with grilled scallions.

4. Smoky Tuna and Bacon Burgers with Lemongrass Aioli 
Minced bacon is mixed straight into the tuna for these incredible burgers.

5. Tomato Salad with Bacon, Blue Cheese and Basil 
This salad manages to seem both light and rich at the same time.

6. Pork and Bacon Kebabs 
Get a double dose of pork with these kebabs.

Related: 30 More Great Bacon Recipes
12 Sweet and Savory Bacon Dishes
18 Healthy Bacon Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up