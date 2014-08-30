10 Summery Recipes for International Bacon Day

Each year, International Bacon Day falls on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. Clearly, these holidays are meant to be merged—but how?
Each year, International Bacon Day falls on the Saturday before Labor Day. Clearly, these holidays are meant to be merged—but how? With bacon-wrapped peaches, bacon-spiked tomato salads and bacon-boosted ice cream sandwiches. Here, 10 ways to make your Labor Day Weekend a celebration of both summer and the world's preeminent cured pig product.
1. Maple Bacon Ice Cream Sandwiches
These DIY ice cream sandwiches satisfy pretty much any craving that ever existed.
2. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze
Sweet, salty and cooked over a grill. These slabs of bacon the perfect party dish.
3. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches
The secret to these juicy, bacon-wrapped peaches is to stuff the pit nook with grilled scallions.
4. Smoky Tuna and Bacon Burgers with Lemongrass Aioli
Minced bacon is mixed straight into the tuna for these incredible burgers.
5. Tomato Salad with Bacon, Blue Cheese and Basil
This salad manages to seem both light and rich at the same time.
6. Pork and Bacon Kebabs
Get a double dose of pork with these kebabs.
Related: 30 More Great Bacon Recipes
12 Sweet and Savory Bacon Dishes
18 Healthy Bacon Recipes