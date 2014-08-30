10 Summery Recipes for International Bacon Day

Each year, International Bacon Day falls on the Saturday before Labor Day. Clearly, these holidays are meant to be merged—but how? With bacon-wrapped peaches, bacon-spiked tomato salads and bacon-boosted ice cream sandwiches. Here, 10 ways to make your Labor Day Weekend a celebration of both summer and the world's preeminent cured pig product.

1. Maple Bacon Ice Cream Sandwiches

These DIY ice cream sandwiches satisfy pretty much any craving that ever existed.

2. Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze

Sweet, salty and cooked over a grill. These slabs of bacon the perfect party dish.

3. Bacon-Wrapped Peaches

The secret to these juicy, bacon-wrapped peaches is to stuff the pit nook with grilled scallions.

4. Smoky Tuna and Bacon Burgers with Lemongrass Aioli

Minced bacon is mixed straight into the tuna for these incredible burgers.

5. Tomato Salad with Bacon, Blue Cheese and Basil

This salad manages to seem both light and rich at the same time.

6. Pork and Bacon Kebabs

Get a double dose of pork with these kebabs.

