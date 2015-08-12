10 Single-Serving Cakes Just for You

A big, layered, elegantly frosted cake is the perfect dessert for a crowd. But sometimes you don’t want to share—you just want your own personal cake.
A big, layered, elegantly frosted cake is the perfect dessert for a crowd. But sometimes you don’t want to share—you just want your own personal cake. The next time you get a craving for a mini cake, try making Kristen Kish’s superspeedy microwaved mug cake or one of these delicious recipes.
1. Molten Chocolate Cake with Marshmallow Filling
What’s more decadent than molten chocolate cake? One filled with warm marshmallow.
2. Mini Black-Bottom Cheesecakes
In these single-serving desserts, the rich and creamy cheesecakes are baked atop a chocolate-wafer base.
3. Almond, Elderflower and Lime Travel Cakes
These miniature desserts were inspired by French travel cakes (small sweets meant for bringing to parties, picnics and other events).
4. Lemon and Chia Seed Yogurt Cakes
Made with Greek yogurt, these adorable cakes are a rich yet healthy snack.
5. Gluten-Free Chocolate-Chile Cakes
Sweet-sticky dates and cooked beets are the base for these flourless chocolate cakes.
6. Mini Cassata Cakes
This is an easy take on cassata, the ornate Sicilian dessert with layers of sponge cake, sweetened ricotta, candied fruit, dark chocolate and marzipan.
7. Warm Double-Chocolate Brownie Cakes
Brownie meets cake in this fun dessert.
8. Brown-Butter Sponge Cakes
Richard Blais uses a siphon to add air to the cake batter, then squirts it into paper cups for easy microwaving.
9. Mini Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecakes
The crust for these little cheesecakes is made with cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, hazelnuts and butter.
10. Warm Chocolate Cakes with Mascarpone Cream
In his riff on Black Forest cake, chef Hosea Rosenberg tops individual cakes with mascarpone cream instead of whipped cream and brandied cherries.
