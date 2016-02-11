10 Simple Tofu Recipes for Beginner Vegetarians

So, you’ve decided to take the plunge and go vegetarian. Here's some advice: Don't be scared of tofu! Though you might be used to thinking of it as a stand-in for meat, tofu is at its most delicious when it does its own thing. Here are a few supersimple, crazy-tasty recipes to get you started.

These quick, crispy tacos are stuffed with fried tofu, crunchy peanuts, kimchi and Asian pear.

Soft tofu, which is similar to the Indian cheese paneer, makes for a vegetarian-friendly variation on the traditional Indian butter chicken recipe. This meatless main course dish features a delightfully spiced tomato cream sauce and can be created in just 35 minutes, which is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner.

Soft tofu, which is similar to the Indian cheese paneer, makes for a vegetarian-friendly variation on the traditional Indian butter chicken recipe.

© JAMES BAIGRIE

Ketchup helps form a sweet glaze on both the mushrooms and the tofu in this fast, warm salad.

This silky mix of mushrooms, potatoes, roasted bell peppers and tofu is topped with brightly flavored pesto sauce.

Get a ton of flavor with minimal effort with this simple combination of crisped tofu and homemade teriyaki.

This super-easy dish gets amped up with spicy Sriracha sauce and cooled with fresh mint and cilantro.

Made with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices, this healthy biryani smells as good as it tastes.

Shiitake mushrooms add a woodsy, earthy flavor to this rich miso and seared tofu dish.

To make this superfast dish, you simmer kale and cherry tomatoes in a white wine sauce before adding crispy tofu.

Pan seared tofu and crunchy bell peppers are especially delicious when simmered in a soupy coconut curry sauce.