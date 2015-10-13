10 Show-Stopping Fall Roasts

Throwing a dinner party is a great way to get people together to talk, laugh and enjoy themselves over delicious food. It's also a terrific way to show off your cooking prowess. Here, ten gorgeous fall roasts to wow your friends at your next dinner party.

Throwing a dinner party is a great way to get people together to talk, laugh and enjoy themselves over delicious food. It’s also a terrific way to show off your cooking prowess. Here, ten gorgeous fall roasts to wow your friends at your next dinner party.

1. Pork Roast with Sausage, Fruit and Nut Stuffing 
Pork and fruit is a classic pairing around the world, but this dish gets a particularly Catalan flavor from the combination of dried fruit and butifarra (a Catalan cured pork sausage) in the stuffing.

2. Whole Roast Chicken with 40 Brussels Sprouts 
When F&W’s Kay Chun roasts chicken, she adds brussels sprouts to the roasting pan so they absorb the fantastic flavor of the caraway-infused chicken juices.

3. Herb-Crusted Pork Roast with Ginger-Fig Compote 
Here, loin, one of the leanest cuts of pork, is flavored by a tangy sauce made with ginger and figs.

4. Roasted Rack of Veal with Root Vegetables 
The vegetables in this dish get a ton of flavor from the veal’s drippings.

5. Slow-Roasted Pork Loin with Molasses and Balsamic Glaze 
Scott Conant says this recipe is a perfect reflection of his heritage: The molasses harks back to his father’s New England background, and the balsamic vinegar is a tribute to his mother’s Italian roots.

6. Stupid-Simple Roast Beef with Horseradish Cream 
This is the best roast beef recipe ever.

7. Earl Grey–Crusted Pork Loin with Fennel and Apples 
The Earl Grey tea that coats this pork has an almost citrusy flavor that infuses the meat as it roasts. The apples in the pan get so tender that they’re almost applesaucy.

8. Roast Chicken with Butternut Squash 
Chicken quarters roasted with golden squash and sage are perfect for a chilly autumn evening.

9. Slow-Cooked Pork Shoulder with Roasted Apples 
This cut takes a long time to cook, but the prep is minimal and the results are outstanding: supercrispy skin and meltingly tender meat.

10. Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary 
Chef Curtis Stone makes easy work of a leg of lamb, roasting it with fragrant rosemary and garlic, and serving it with an easy pan sauce.

