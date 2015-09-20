10 Sauces for Simple Grilled Vegetables

Make a mixed grill platter of vegetables and serve it with a sauce, and you have an impressive, party-worthy dish to serve alongside some simply prepared meat or fish.
Make a mixed grill platter of vegetables and serve it with a sauce, and you have an impressive, party-worthy dish to serve alongside some simply prepared meat or fish. Here, 10 delicious accompaniments to your grilled veggies.
1. Green Goddess
That classic creamy, herby dressing is fantastic with the charred flavors from the grill.
2. Shallot Vinaigrette
You can’t go wrong with this simple French-style vinaigrette. Mustard keeps it emulsified so you can spoon it over veggies like a sauce.
3. Walnut Dressing
Nuts make the texture of a lemony dressing pleasantly chunky so it’s easy to dollop over grilled vegetables.
Related: More Grilling Ideas
4. Fonduta
Essentially just a fancy word for cheese sauce, fonduta is a crowd-pleasing sauce that will make your friends love you and get your kids to eat their vegetables.
5. Pesto
The best way to use up the basil in your garden before the first frost? Make huge batches of pesto. Serve some with grilled veggies right away and freeze the rest.
6. Aioli
You can toss vegetables with this Provencal-style garlicky mayo before they go on the grill and/or serve it alongside after.
7. Yogurt sauce
Whether you whisk yogurt with scallions and lime or cilantro, lemon and cumin, a creamy, tangy sauce is a cooling accompaniments to spice-rubbed vegetables.
8. Chile Butter
Melt dollops of butter, infused with smoky-sweet grilled chiles over hot grilled veggies.
9. Romesco
Another way to use those grilled chiles and peppers: Blend them with almonds and other seasonings for green or red versions of this Spanish sauce.
10. Nuoc Cham
That ever-versatile sweet-sour-salty-hot Vietnamese sauce is good on almost everything savory, including grilled vegetables.
Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and author of the forthcoming The Modern Potluck (Clarkson Potter, 2016) and the blog Eat Better, Drink Better. She is also the cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.
Related: Amazing Grilled Vegetables
Terrific Condiments
Party Dips