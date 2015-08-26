10 Salsa Upgrades

Salsa doesn't have to be made with much more than juicy tomatoes or tomatillos (which can be easily peeled in ten seconds), but there are so many ways to upgrade it. Here, ten killer salsa upgrades to try now:

1. Salsa Criolla

This colorful tomato, onion and pepper relish is another traditional accompaniment for grilled meats throughout South America.

2. Burrata Salsa

Chris Cosentino serves this puree of burrata (cream-filled mozzarella) with his bison strip loin, a combination he calls "Italian cheesesteak." Buffalo mozzarella can also be substituted for the burrata. The sauce is a luxe match for any grilled meat.

3. Strawberry-Mango Salsa

Compound the benefits of these nutritious fruits by combining them.

4. Almond-Mint Salsa

Toss the leftover salsa with macaroni or any tubular pasta, adding a little of the pasta cooking water to thin out the sauce.

5. Árbol Chile Salsa

Alex Stupak's spicy, tangy salsa, made with 50 dried árbol chiles, is an amazing all-purpose hot sauce. According to Stupak, the salsa lasts indefinitely and even improves with age.

6. Salsa Negra

Chef Carlos Salgado makes this smoky, spicy, rich salsa negra with black garlic and two types of dried chile. He also uses it to spike rice and beans, but you may want to put it on absolutely everything.

7. Burnt-Pineapple Salsa

This fruity salsa gets great smoky flavor from caramelized pineapple and heat from minced jalapeño. It’s great on grilled pork, poultry and shrimp, and in tacos.

8. Lump Crab Salsa

Most crab dips are full of mayonnaise, but Michael Symon's lighter version is more like a salsa, as it's prepared without mayo and laced with flecks of shallot, cilantro, jalapeño and red bell pepper.

9. Pecan-Chipotle Salsa

This smoky salsa has a warm heat and a rich, nutty flavor. It’s perfect splashed on top of marinated skirt steak tacos.

10. Four-Citrus Salsa

Juicy bits of orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime form the base of this vibrant salsa; green-olive tapenade and sliced red onion add extra zestiness, which makes this salsa so good on everything from fish to avocado.

