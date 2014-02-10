10 Romantic Recipes to Impress Your Valentine

Whether you're planning a special night or just watching rom-coms in pajamas, here are 10 delicious, romantic dishes for Valentine's Day.

1. Scallops with Chestnut Sauce and Crisp Sage

Chef Rajat Parr's fast first course features caramelized scallops in a smoky, bacon-infused chestnut sauce.

2. Smoked-Duck Salad with Walnuts and Raspberries

Raspberries add great tangy flavor to meaty duck and toasted walnuts.

3. Oysters on the Half Shell with Rosé Mignonette

Oysters are thought to be aphrodisiacs, and these ones are dressed with a delicious mignonette made with sparkling rosé.

4. Rack of Lamb with Mustard-Shallot Sauce

Rack of lamb is the perfect dish for two.

5. Classic Cheese Fondue

This luxurious fondue is made with two kinds of Swiss cheese (Emmentaler and Gruyère) and two kinds of booze (white wine and Kirsch).

6. Linguine with Shrimp and Creamy Roasted Tomatoes

This delicious pasta takes only 20 minutes to make.

7. Roquefort Soufflés

Gail Simmons ensures her soufflés rise by folding lots of fluffy whipped egg-whites into a Roquefort-and-Parmigiano-Reggiano base.

8. Goat Cheese Mousse with Red-Wine Caramel

Karen Small's sweet and savory crostini feature soft goat cheese, sweet strawberry compote and dry red wine.

9. Raspberry Macarons

Pastry chef François Payard's incredibly simple macarons are filled with raspberry jam.

10. Chocolate Lava Cakes with Strawberies

Chef Chris Yeo's version of this classic dessert is especially rich and chocolatey.

