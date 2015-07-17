10 Refreshing No-Cook Cucumber Recipes

When the summer temperatures heat up, it’s time to turn off the oven. There’s no greater way to cool off than with a crisp, refreshing cucumber dish. Here, F&W’s 10 best no-cook cucumber recipes to make this summer:

1. Cucumber Gazpacho

Grapes and cucumbers form a delicately sweet and refreshing soup; adding shrimp makes this into a lovely, light meal.

2. Tuna Salad with Fennel, Cucumber and Tarragon

The key to any delicious uncooked recipe is great ingredients. Here, a good-quality oil-packed tuna is essential. You can wrap the salad in lettuce or stuff it into pitas for a heartier meal.

3. Cucumber Yogurt Dip

This tzatziki is quite garlicky. For a milder flavor, use only 1 garlic clove.

4. Cucumber-and-Radish Salad with Burrata

The delicious dressing for this salad comes from the juices that form while the cucumber macerates with the other ingredients.

5. Vegetable Sandwich with Dill Sauce

Stacked high with slices of tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado, and provolone cheese, this is a vegetable sandwich that even confirmed carnivores will love.

6. Cucumber and Baby Pea Salad

This green salad contains no lettuce and no vinaigrette—just cucumbers, peas, parsley and basil in a tangy yogurt dressing.

7. Pickled Cucumber Relish

Nothing could be simpler than this sweet-sour pickle of cucumbers marinated with Thai chiles and shallots in a white-vinegar brine. It's an ideal accompaniment to coconut milk–based curries, fried fish cakes or grilled chicken.

8. Tomato Salsa with Cucumber “Chips”

This healthy take on the traditional chips-and-salsa combo is nearly fat-free and super-refreshing. The antioxidant-rich salsa is delicious served right after it's made, but the flavors meld nicely after a day or two in the refrigerator.

9. Cucumber-Yogurt Soup with Pepperoncini

Pepperoncini (long, thin Italian pickled chiles) give this otherwise-mild soup an appealingly tangy flavor.

10. Flatbreads with Cucumber Raita

This delicious Indian yogurt sauce is great as a snack on its own or with grilled meat.

Related: 8 Drinks to Make with Cucumber, Unsung Hero of Summer Cocktails

Refreshing Cold Soups

Tea Party Recipes