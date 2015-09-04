10 Recipes for Huge Cuts of Meat

Your Labor Day feast deserves a juicy, delicious, crowd-pleasing centerpiece. So head to the butcher for a huge cut of meat, like a full leg of lamb or suckling pig. Here are ten awesome recipes for massive hunks of meat:

1. Pork Shoulder Roast with Citrus Mojo and Green Sauce

Served with a citrusy mojo and a garlicky cilantro mayonnaise, this is a great dish for a crowd.

2. Provençal Leg of Lamb

Meaty cuts, like leg of lamb or steak, can sit in a wine-based marinade for a couple of days, soaking up lots of flavor without getting tough. (That’s because wine is relatively low in acidity.) The marinade here, infused with Provençal herbs, is a classic with lamb.

3. Bacon-Wrapped Rack of Venison

There's one rule for venison: It should be served rare and hot.

4. Tandoori Leg of Lamb

Here, Steven Raichlen follows the traditional method of tandoori marinating—a wash of lemon juice followed by a long bath in a yogurt-based marinade—using a tender, succulent leg of lamb.

5. Tri-Tip Steak with Grilled Scallion, Ginger and Cilantro Relish

A bold relish made with spicy charred scallions and just-grated ginger transforms an inexpensive but very flavorful steak.

© Con Poulos

6. Barbecued Baby Back Ribs

Baby back ribs (also known as loin back ribs, because they are next to the pork loin) are more tender than spareribs.

8. Porchetta

This crowd-pleasing pork roast, made from brined, seasoned pork belly, has crisp, crackling skin and tender meat flavored with rosemary, garlic and fennel.

9. Roast Suckling Pig

Because no backyard barbecue would be complete without spit-roasting a whole pig.

10. Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends

This recipe calls for a whole packer brisket, which includes both the flat (the larger, leaner portion) as well as the point (the smaller, fattier part for the burnt ends).

