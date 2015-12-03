10 Recipes That Celebrate the Oozy Glory of Sunny-Side-Up Eggs

Sunny-side-up eggs, with their tender, fully cooked whites and deliciously runny yolks, make almost any dish better—we have proof. From breakfast sandwiches to pizza, here are ten amazing recipes that star luxuriously oozy sunny-side-up eggs.

F&W Editors
December 03, 2015

1. Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg
Star chef Suzanne Goin's incredible open-face sandwich is topped with gooey, melted cheese, salty prosciutto and a runny
 egg.

2. Breakfast Banh Mi Sandwiches
This amazing version of the classic Vietnamese sandwich is made with duck pâté, spicy pickles, bacon and a fried egg.

This amazing Vietnamese sandwich is made with duck pâté, spicy pickles, five-spice-flavored bacon and a fried egg.

3. Carbonara Pizza
Chef Frank Bonanno transforms pasta carbonara into a pizza by topping a thin-crusted pie with sunny-side up eggs and pancetta.

4. Ham-and-Cheddar Scallion Biscuit Sandwiches
"Scallions are so great with eggs," says chef Will Gilson who adds them to the biscuits for his stellar breakfast sandwiches.

5. Tostada Chilaquiles
Store-bought tostadas make quick work of these high-rising chilaqiles, which are layered with tomatillo salsa and topped with a sunny-side-up egg.

6. Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs
This breakfast casserole topped with runny eggs develops a terrific texture as it cooks slowly in a glass dish (which makes it easy to see when the bottom is perfectly browned). 

Topped with runny eggs, this delicious dish is perfect for a crowd.

7. Toasted Farro and Scallions with Cauliflower and Egg
Cooking farro like risotto makes it nutty and chewy. It's perfect with golden cauliflower and a runny egg-yolk topping.

8. Green-Chile Burgers with Fried Eggs
These luscious burgers are ready in just 30 minutes.

9. Corned Beef Hash with Fried Eggs
This hearty hash is great for breakfast, lunch or dinner. 

10. Roast Chicken Ramen with Fried Eggs
This is one of the greatest ways to use instant ramen noodles.

