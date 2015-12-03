10 Recipes That Celebrate the Oozy Glory of Sunny-Side-Up Eggs

1. Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg

Star chef Suzanne Goin's incredible open-face sandwich is topped with gooey, melted cheese, salty prosciutto and a runny

egg.

2. Breakfast Banh Mi Sandwiches

This amazing version of the classic Vietnamese sandwich is made with duck pâté, spicy pickles, bacon and a fried egg.

3. Carbonara Pizza

Chef Frank Bonanno transforms pasta carbonara into a pizza by topping a thin-crusted pie with sunny-side up eggs and pancetta.

4. Ham-and-Cheddar Scallion Biscuit Sandwiches

"Scallions are so great with eggs," says chef Will Gilson who adds them to the biscuits for his stellar breakfast sandwiches.

5. Tostada Chilaquiles

Store-bought tostadas make quick work of these high-rising chilaqiles, which are layered with tomatillo salsa and topped with a sunny-side-up egg.

6. Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs

This breakfast casserole topped with runny eggs develops a terrific texture as it cooks slowly in a glass dish (which makes it easy to see when the bottom is perfectly browned).

7. Toasted Farro and Scallions with Cauliflower and Egg

Cooking farro like risotto makes it nutty and chewy. It's perfect with golden cauliflower and a runny egg-yolk topping.

8. Green-Chile Burgers with Fried Eggs

These luscious burgers are ready in just 30 minutes.

9. Corned Beef Hash with Fried Eggs

This hearty hash is great for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

10. Roast Chicken Ramen with Fried Eggs

This is one of the greatest ways to use instant ramen noodles.