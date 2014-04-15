10 Recipes for the Best Easter Cookies Ever

Celebrate Easter with these 10 festive cookie recipes.

1. Easter Egg Macarons

Get the perfect Easter egg effect by piping the meringue into egg shapes and using food coloring as decoration.

2. Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies

Any peanut butter works well in this recipe.

3. Oatmeal-Carrot Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot cake fans will love these cookies.

4. Baby Buttons

These almost-weightless cookies are more delicate and buttery than sugary, so they’re great for people who love less-sweet desserts.

5. Honey Tahini Cookies

These crisp, chewy cookies are completely gluten-free.

6. Sugar-Crusted Chocolate Cookies

Peanut butter cups were the inspiration for these delicious sandwich cookies.

7. Pecan Sandies

What’s the secret to these light, delicate treats? Let the cookie dough chill overnight before slicing and baking.

8. Linzer Cookies with Spiced Jam

Inspired by the linzer torte, these fantastic cookies feature jam flavored with anise and coriander.

9. Lemon Curd Macarons

These elegant macarons have pink peppercorns that are not only pretty but also great counterpoints to the sweet cookies and tangy lemon filling.

10. Chocolate-Espresso Snowballs

Combine cocoa, coffee and pecans for these semisweet, sugar-dusted cookies.

