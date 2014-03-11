10 Reasons to Open a Good Bottle of Cabernet

Remember that amazing bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon you stored away? You’ve been waiting the right time to open it. That time is now.
Remember that amazing bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon you stored away? The one that’s been gather dust for years in the back of the pantry? You’ve been waiting the right time to open it. That time is now. Pop the cork and let it breathe while you make one of these ten delicious dishes that are reason enough to celebrate.
1. Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce
This quintessential beef stew from Jacques Pepin is insanely comforting with a robust, dark-fruited Cab.
2. Morel Sformato
Sformato is the Italian term for a kind of molded custard. This earthy version is flavored with a springtime favorite: morels.
3. Four-Spice Duck Breasts with Carrots
This supersimple duck is perfect with a spiced Cab aged in new oak.
4. Pecorino Ravioli with Orange Zest
Two disparate elements—the salty, sharp Pecorino filling and the fruity orange zest garnish—balance the big flavors of a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.
5. Pizza Vesuvio with the Works
This isn’t just any pizza. It’s a half-pizza, half-calzone and it's fantastic with a big, giant Cabernet.
6. Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks
Basted with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic, this incredible steak is a no brainer for a boldly tannic bottle.
7. Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing
Forget beer. A firm Cabernet from Washington state is the best pairing for this luscious cheese-and-bacon-topped burger.
8. Fried Tofu with Spicy Ginger-Sesame Sauce
Tofu is an unlikely partner for red wine, but a soy-ginger glaze can make the pairing work.
9. Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze
Yes, even meat loaf can be good enough to deserve a full-bodied Cabernet. The one is brushed with red wine, which caramelizes as it bakes.
10. Roast Chicken with Chicken Livers
Cabernet Sauvignon balances the luxurious flavors of this richly flavored roast chicken’s garlic and peppercorn sauce.
