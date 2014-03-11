10 Reasons to Open a Good Bottle of Cabernet

Remember that amazing bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon you stored away? The one that’s been gather dust for years in the back of the pantry? You’ve been waiting the right time to open it. That time is now. Pop the cork and let it breathe while you make one of these ten delicious dishes that are reason enough to celebrate.

1. Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

This quintessential beef stew from Jacques Pepin is insanely comforting with a robust, dark-fruited Cab.

2. Morel Sformato

Sformato is the Italian term for a kind of molded custard. This earthy version is flavored with a springtime favorite: morels.

3. Four-Spice Duck Breasts with Carrots

This supersimple duck is perfect with a spiced Cab aged in new oak.

4. Pecorino Ravioli with Orange Zest

Two disparate elements—the salty, sharp Pecorino filling and the fruity orange zest garnish—balance the big flavors of a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

5. Pizza Vesuvio with the Works

This isn’t just any pizza. It’s a half-pizza, half-calzone and it's fantastic with a big, giant Cabernet.

6. Butter-Basted Rib Eye Steaks

Basted with a mixture of butter, thyme and garlic, this incredible steak is a no brainer for a boldly tannic bottle.

7. Cheddar BLT Burgers with Tarragon Russian Dressing

Forget beer. A firm Cabernet from Washington state is the best pairing for this luscious cheese-and-bacon-topped burger.

8. Fried Tofu with Spicy Ginger-Sesame Sauce

Tofu is an unlikely partner for red wine, but a soy-ginger glaze can make the pairing work.

9. Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze

Yes, even meat loaf can be good enough to deserve a full-bodied Cabernet. The one is brushed with red wine, which caramelizes as it bakes.

10. Roast Chicken with Chicken Livers

Cabernet Sauvignon balances the luxurious flavors of this richly flavored roast chicken’s garlic and peppercorn sauce.

Related: Cooking with Red Wine

Cabernet is King

Best California Wineries to Visit