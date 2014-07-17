10 Quick Sauces for Fish

Now that you know how to masterfully score and season fish fillets, thanks to this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, all you need to make fantastically flavorful fish is the right sauce. Here, 10 great sauces that will take any fish dish over the top.

1. Parsley Sauce

This easy, lemony sauce is fantastic with crisp, butter-fried sea bass or snapper.

2. Smoked-Almond Romesco Sauce

Smoked almonds and a touch of pimentón de la Vera gives this sauce a terrific smokiness.

3. Fresh Herb Sauce

All you need for this sauce are parsley, arugula, marjoram, oregano, vinegar and garlic.

4. Rich Ketchup Sauce

Ketchup, soy sauce, vinegar and Tabasco come together in this complexly flavored sauce.

5. Mint Sauce

Fresh mint blends with garlic, vinegar and sugar for a sweet-and-sour sauce that’s perfect for a full-flavored fish like tuna.

6. Lemon Cream Sauce

It doesn’t get much simpler than lemon zest, cream, salt, lemon juice and parsley.

7. Salmoriglio Sauce

This tangy, buttery sauce is a Sicilian classic.

8. Red Wine Sauce

The success of this simple sauce lies in the quality of the wine. Choose a full-bodied red for a richly colored, flavorful sauce.

9. Tomato Ginger Sauce

Though you can put this simple tomato sauce together in a matter of minutes, it has surprising complexity.

10. Sweet-and-Sour Sauce

This healthy version of classic Chinese-takeout sweet-and-sour sauce is light and spicy.

Related: 6 Tips for Cooking the Best Fish Ever

Tadashi Ono's Best Fish Tips

3 Genius Ideas for Using Hot Sauce