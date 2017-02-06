10 Quick Midnight Snacks if That V-Day Date Didn't Go As Planned

If you find yourself home early on Valentine's Day, all is not lost. From two-minute guacamole to crispy, bacon candy, here are 10 fast snacks that will (almost) make up for a bad date.

Just because you are trying to stay healthy doesn't mean you can't enjoy the delicious flavors of game day. From vegetable chili to garlicky oven fries, we have almost two-dozen healthy game day snacks to satisfy your football food cravings.

Watching a rom-com solo is better with this sweet-and-salty kettle corn, which gets a fiery kick from whole red chiles.

True to its name, this delicious dip is ready in just two minutes.

True to its name, this guacamole takes less than two minutes to make. It may also disappear in two minutes.

These crunchy chips are sprinkled with za'atar, the Middle Eastern spice blend made with sumac, sesame seeds and dried herbs.

Roy Choi's late-night sandwich features fried eggs, spinach, pork belly and roasted jalapeños.

Ready in just 10 minutes, this garlicky bread is great on its own.

Grilled cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and this version has three different melty cheeses.

From guacamole to brownies, everything’s better with bacon. That's why we've got seven indulgent ways to sneak smoky bacon into your favorite game day dishes. You won't be able to resist recipes like maple-glazed peanuts & bacon, bacon-bourbon brownies with pecans and pimento cheese & bacon crostini.

This three-ingredient snack is crispy, sweet and salty.

This classic, all-American dessert will help you forget a bad date.

7 minutes is all you need for these fantastic melted chocolate toasts.

Skip the cupcakes and just make the luscious frosting.