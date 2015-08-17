10 Pizzas to Make with Fresh Tomatoes

Pizza might not seem like a classic summer dish, but when made with ultra-juicy, in-season tomatoes, it definitely fits the bill. Here are ten perfect and delicious pizzas to make with fresh summer tomatoes:

1. Tuna-and-Tomato Pizza with Aioli

This crazy-crunchy, super-thin pizza is topped with tomatoes, tuna and garlicky aioli.

2. Leek-and-Pecorino Pizzas

Sweet leeks, bursting cherry tomatoes and funky truffled pecorino top these bubbling pizzas.

3. Tomato, Zucchini and Salami Pizza

This crisp pizza from blogger Katie Quinn Davies is the ideal summer pie, with toppings that include both zucchini and zucchini blossoms.

4. Avocado, Feta and Cherry Tomato Salsa Flatbreads

Chef Charlie Hallowell tops his flatbreads with a fresh tomato salsa instead of sauce.

5. Twin Pissaladières

These Provençal-style pizzas are topped simply with sliced tomatoes and basil.

6. Pizza with Charred Cherry Tomatoes and Pesto

These individual pies are topped with sweet tomatoes, aged Gouda and a little pesto.

7. Chickpea Flour Pizza with Tomato and Parmesan

Called socca in Nice and farinata in Genoa, this working man's morning snack is traditionally baked in brick ovens in pizza pans. Madhur Jaffrey's method calls for using a skillet on the stovetop, then moving the pizza to the broiler.

8. Margherita Tortilla Pizzas

Jacques Pépin makes quick pizzas with pita bread, lavash or flour tortillas.

9. Summer Pizza

Use the best tomatoes you can find for this seasonal pizza.

10. Shrimp, Tomato and Basil “Pizzas”

In these pretty and fragrant little pies, sheets of prepared phyllo replace the usual crust.

