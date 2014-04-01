10 Party Recipes from BNC Alums

Today, F&W revealed the new class of Best New Chefs! If you're not at the BNC party tonight, don't worry, BNC alums have you covered with these 10 incredible party recipes.

1. Smoked Salmon Crisps

For an easy version of BNC '88 Thomas Keller's salmon cornets, leave the tuiles flat like crackers.

2. Gargantuan Gougères

These golden French cheese puffs from BNC '88 Daniel Boulud can easily be made ahead of time.

3. Popcorn Shrimp with Corn Butter

For a movie theater popcorn taste, BNC '13 Chris Shepard makes a sauce with fresh corn, a touch of cream and store-bought, butter-flavored granules.

4. Oyster Tartlets

BNC '99 John Besh places oysters in mini tartlet shells, then tops them with a creamy horseradish sauce and crispy bread crumbs.

5. Cheddar Crisps

This one-ingredient hors d'oeuvre from BNC '96 Barbara Lynch is ready in just 10 minutes.

6. Fig-and-Prosciutto Flatbreads

Use store-bought pizza dough for an easy version of BNC '10 Todd English's incredible flatbreads.

7. DCV

This Calvados-based twist on a sidecar from BNC '09 Linton Hopkins was named after the Citroen 2CV, known informally as a Deux Chevaux.

8. Sunset Punch

BNC '08 Ethan Stowell's party punch features bourbon, white vermouth and ginger beer.

9. Chocolate Blackout Cake

This stellar cake from BNC '94 Gale Gand features an intense chocolatey custard and is coated with cake crumbs.

10. Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie

BNC '90 Nancy Silverton's incredible dessert is great with vanilla-caramel or mocha hot fudge sauce.

