10 Nut Desserts Worth Paying For

Low yields and strong demand for nuts have driven prices to all-time highs for many varieties. Here are our favorite crunchy, chewy, gooey nut desserts that are worth the money.
Low yields and strong demand for nuts have driven prices to all-time highs for many varieties. So we've gotten pretty selective about our nut desserts. Here, some of our favorite crunchy, chewy, gooey recipes that are worth the money.
1. Hazelnut, Nutella and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
These awesome sandwiches are inspired by star chef Alain Ducasse's iconic candy bars.
2. Best-Ever Nut Brittle
This buttery, slightly salty brittle works with any type of nuts.
3. Raspberry Granola Bars
These fruity, chewy bars are ridiculously easy to make.
4. Marcona Almond Blondies
Chef Jose Garces uses Marcona almonds to give his blondies a Spanish accent.
5. Pecan Pie Bars
These bars make it easy to feed a crowd and you don't have to roll out the crust.
6. Almond and Carrot Cake
This not-too-sweet cake is a cross between traditional flourless nut cake and carrot cake.
7. Butter-Pecan Blondie Sundaes with Creamy Caramel Sauce
Pecan-studded blondies give this creamy sundae a little crunch.
8. Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds
This easy-to-make bark satisfies sweet, salty and crunchy cravings.
9. Goo Goo Pie Parfaits
This rich chocolate pudding with caramel sauce and peanuts was inspired by the decadent Goo Goo Cluster candy bar.
10. White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Cookies with Dried Cherries
Dried cherries give these sweet, buttery cookies a tart twist.
Related: Andrew Zimmern's Kitchen Adventures
F&W's Best Christmas Cake Recipes
Best Bûches de Noël for Christmas