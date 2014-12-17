10 Nut Desserts Worth Paying For

Low yields and strong demand for nuts have driven prices to all-time highs for many varieties. So we've gotten pretty selective about our nut desserts. Here, some of our favorite crunchy, chewy, gooey recipes that are worth the money.

1. Hazelnut, Nutella and Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches

These awesome sandwiches are inspired by star chef Alain Ducasse's iconic candy bars.

2. Best-Ever Nut Brittle

This buttery, slightly salty brittle works with any type of nuts.



3. Raspberry Granola Bars

These fruity, chewy bars are ridiculously easy to make.



4. Marcona Almond Blondies

Chef Jose Garces uses Marcona almonds to give his blondies a Spanish accent.



5. Pecan Pie Bars

These bars make it easy to feed a crowd and you don't have to roll out the crust.



6. Almond and Carrot Cake

This not-too-sweet cake is a cross between traditional flourless nut cake and carrot cake.



7. Butter-Pecan Blondie Sundaes with Creamy Caramel Sauce

Pecan-studded blondies give this creamy sundae a little crunch.



8. Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds

This easy-to-make bark satisfies sweet, salty and crunchy cravings.

9. Goo Goo Pie Parfaits

This rich chocolate pudding with caramel sauce and peanuts was inspired by the decadent Goo Goo Cluster candy bar.



10. White Chocolate Chip Macadamia Cookies with Dried Cherries

Dried cherries give these sweet, buttery cookies a tart twist.

