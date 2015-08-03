10 Must-Make Summer Soups

Though hearty, creamy soups are typically served during the cooler months, a bowlful can be an excellent way to showcase summer’s harvest. Here are 10 of F&W’s best summer soup recipes to make now:

1. Sangrita Soup

Combining fresh tomato juice and orange juice, this cold soup was inspired by sangrita—the zippy Mexican drink typically served at bars as a tequila chaser.

2. Red Pepper and Fennel Soup

Spicy fennel adds an edge to this smooth, roasted sweet red pepper soup.

3. Chicken and Corn Soup

A great way to use sweet summer corn, this satisfying soup is hearty enough to be a meal on its own.

4. Tangy Cucumber Soup

To turn this tangy and refreshing yogurt-based soup into a terrific light meal, simply add poached shrimp.

5. Summery Fresh Tomato Soup

The secret to this creamy, delicate, fresh tomato soup is using a sweet onion, which cuts the acidity of the tomato.

6. Cold Watermelon Soup

“Watermelon juice has such a mild flavor that most thickeners would overpower its taste,” says chef Jamie Bissonnette. “But xanthan allows me to turn it into a soup.”

7. Silky Zucchini Soup

Chef Grant Achatz makes this simple, creamy, sublimely silky zucchini soup without any cream at all.

8. Roasted Green Tomato Basil Soup in Sourdough

This beautiful green soup pairs the tartness of green tomatoes with fragrant basil and thyme. Once you’ve finished off the soup you can eat the sourdough bread bowl.

9. Chilled Sour Cherry Soup with Fennel & Sour Cream

Traditional Hungarian chilled sour cherry soup is sweet enough to be a dessert. Nicolaus Balla blends fennel into his more savory version and serves the beautiful pink soup as a first course.

10. Summer Squash Soup with Basil

For this stewy, soothing soup, chef Michael Romano prefers using dense-textured cucuzza, which is sometimes called snake squash. But you can substitute any type of summer squash.

