The 10 Most Romantic Pastas

Not just any pasta will do for Valentine’s Day.
Treat your favorite dining partner to an ultra-luxe dinner with one of these beautiful and indulgent pasta recipes.
1. Pasta with Salmon Caviar
Juicy salmon eggs add a delicate crunch to this luxurious pasta dish.
2. Pasta with Robiola and Truffles
This indulgent first course marries three of Italy's best ingredients: egg pasta, winter truffles and Robiola Rocchetta, a creamy cheese from northern Italy, which forms the base for an incredibly rich sauce.
3. Beet Gnocchi with Walnut-Sage Butter
Jenn Louis (an F&W Best New Chef 2012) found these intense beet gnocchi in northwestern Italy. They are sweet and earthy and so delicious; they barely need a sauce.
RELATED: Potato Gnocchi with Butter and Cheese
4. Parsnip Triangoli with Aged Balsamic Vinegar
Nothing says love like fresh, homemade pasta.
5. Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs
Take a tip from Lady and the Tramp and share one big bowl of this old-school pasta.
6. Fresh Fettuccine with Chicken-Liver Sauce
A little sherry deepens the rich flavor of this silky pasta.
7. Lobster Capellini with Leek-Tarragon Cream Sauce
This ultra-buttery pasta gets a hint of sweetness and color from shredded beets.
8. Spaghetti with Clams and Crispy Bread Crumbs
The secret ingredient in this beautifully simple pasta dish? Bottarga, tuna roe that’s been salted, pressed and dried.
9. Red-Wine Spaghetti with Walnuts and Parsley
Who knew that basic dried pasta, simply boiled in red wine, could develop such complex flavor?
10. Shrimp Fra Diavolo with Vermicelli
The thin strands of pasta soak up this spicy tomato sauce to form a flavorful mound punctuated with shrimp.