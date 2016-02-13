The 10 Most Romantic Pastas

Not just any pasta will do for Valentine’s Day.

F&W Editors
February 13, 2016

Treat your favorite dining partner to an ultra-luxe dinner with one of these beautiful and indulgent pasta recipes.

1. Pasta with Salmon Caviar 

Juicy salmon eggs add a delicate crunch to this luxurious pasta dish.

2. Pasta with Robiola and Truffles 

This indulgent first course marries three of Italy's best ingredients: egg pasta, winter truffles and Robiola Rocchetta, a creamy cheese from northern Italy, which forms the base for an incredibly rich sauce.

3. Beet Gnocchi with Walnut-Sage Butter 

Jenn Louis (an F&W Best New Chef 2012) found these intense beet gnocchi in northwestern Italy. They are sweet and earthy and so delicious; they barely need a sauce.

4. Parsnip Triangoli with Aged Balsamic Vinegar 

Nothing says love like fresh, homemade pasta.

5. Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs 

Take a tip from Lady and the Tramp and share one big bowl of this old-school pasta.

6. Fresh Fettuccine with Chicken-Liver Sauce 

A little sherry deepens the rich flavor of this silky pasta.

7. Lobster Capellini with Leek-Tarragon Cream Sauce 

This ultra-buttery pasta gets a hint of sweetness and color from shredded beets.

8. Spaghetti with Clams and Crispy Bread Crumbs 

The secret ingredient in this beautifully simple pasta dish? Bottarga, tuna roe that’s been salted, pressed and dried.

9. Red-Wine Spaghetti with Walnuts and Parsley 

Who knew that basic dried pasta, simply boiled in red wine, could develop such complex flavor?

10. Shrimp Fra Diavolo with Vermicelli 

The thin strands of pasta soak up this spicy tomato sauce to form a flavorful mound punctuated with shrimp.

 

