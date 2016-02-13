The 10 Most Romantic Pastas

Treat your favorite dining partner to an ultra-luxe dinner with one of these beautiful and indulgent pasta recipes.

Juicy salmon eggs add a delicate crunch to this luxurious pasta dish.

This indulgent first course marries three of Italy's best ingredients: egg pasta, winter truffles and Robiola Rocchetta, a creamy cheese from northern Italy, which forms the base for an incredibly rich sauce.

Jenn Louis (an F&W Best New Chef 2012) found these intense beet gnocchi in northwestern Italy. They are sweet and earthy and so delicious; they barely need a sauce.



Nothing says love like fresh, homemade pasta.

Take a tip from Lady and the Tramp and share one big bowl of this old-school pasta.

A little sherry deepens the rich flavor of this silky pasta.

This ultra-buttery pasta gets a hint of sweetness and color from shredded beets.

The secret ingredient in this beautifully simple pasta dish? Bottarga, tuna roe that’s been salted, pressed and dried.

Who knew that basic dried pasta, simply boiled in red wine, could develop such complex flavor?

The thin strands of pasta soak up this spicy tomato sauce to form a flavorful mound punctuated with shrimp.