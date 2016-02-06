10 Mess-Free Recipes for Baked Wings

Skip the fryer.
Frying wings is fast, but using this traditional cooking method has its downsides. The biggest, of course, being the searing-hot, apron-staining oil that will, no matter how careful you are, find a way to splatter your stove and your person. But there's another way: Bake your wings. It takes a bit longer, but the results are delicious and you'll save so much time on cleanup. Here, our best recipes for crispy baked wings.
1. Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings
Tabasco sauce gives these wings a spicy kick.
2. Pepper and Salt Chicken Wings
Black and white pepper have an intense, delicious heat that, in tandem with coarse salt, makes a crisp, spicy coating for chicken wings.
3. Sticky Miso Chicken Wings
Combining miso with lime, ginger, fish sauce and sugar creates a terrific sweet-sour glaze for crispy baked chicken wings.
4. Green Jalapeño Hot Wings
These buffalo-style chicken wings are smothered in a spicy green jalapeño sauce, which is pureed with pickled jalapenos for an extra hit of puckery flavor.
5. Jamaican Jerk Hot Wings
Jerk paste and Frank’s Red Hot make for extra-spicy and ultra-flavorful wings.
6. Peppery Chicken Wings
Balsamic vinegar is the secret ingredient in these hot wings.
7. Chicken Wings with Angry Sauce
This Korean-inspired recipe is fiery and a little bit sweet.
8. Maple-Chipotle Hot Wings
Smoky chipotle peppers are surprisingly delicious paired with sweet maple syrup.
9. Old Bay Hot Wings
Though it’s primarily used on seafood, Old Bay seasoning is spectacular on these baked wings.
10. Sweet & Sticky Hot Wings
These wings are tossed with an extra-messy, extra-tasty red pepper jelly.