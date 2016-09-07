9 Meaty Snacks for Football Season

Are you ready to kick off football season?
It’s officially football season, which, for us, means it’s time to kick our snack-making muscles into gear. Start the season strong with a platter of these ultra-meaty snacks.
1. Hogs in a Blanket
This fun, highbrow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for the hot dogs.
2. Goat Cheese & Chorizo Rolls
These cheesy, spicy rolls are a riff on Argentinean street food.
3. Natchitoches Meat Pies with Spicy Buttermilk Dip
The sauce for these mini meat pies combines two quintessential Southern ingredients: buttermilk and hot sauce.
4. Ham, Soppressata and Two-Cheese Stromboli
This hearty Stromboli, stuffed with several kinds of Italian meats and cheese, is easy to reheat—or enjoy cold—for a snack at any time.
5. French Fries with Bulgogi and Caramelized Kimchi
For his famous late-night snack, Austin chef Jae Kim tops hot french fries with caramelized kimchi, grilled Korean-style beef and a mayo spiked with sriracha.
6. Chicken Crisps
Crispy chicken skins are even better than fried pork rinds.
7. Maple-Bacon Popcorn
Adding a little maple syrup and a lot of bacon to fresh popcorn transforms it into a decadent, irresistible snack.
8. Soppressata Bundles with Radicchio and Goat Cheese
Easy to make and fun to eat, these soppressata-wrapped cones are filled with tangy pepperoncini and peppery radicchio.
9.Bacon Candy
Crispy, sweet and salty, this three-ingredient snack is ready in just 25 minutes.