9 Meaty Snacks for Football Season

It’s officially football season, which, for us, means it’s time to kick our snack-making muscles into gear. Start the season strong with a platter of these ultra-meaty snacks.

Classic American appetizers like spicy wings and deviled eggs are perfect for everything from game days to graduation parties. Whether you're looking for a twist on your favorite hors d'oeuvre or want a traditional recipe, we've got you covered. From perfect crab cakes to baked Buffalo chicken wings, here are our best all-American appetizers.

This fun, highbrow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for the hot dogs.

© Burcu Avsar

These cheesy, spicy rolls are a riff on Argentinean street food.

The sauce for these mini meat pies combines two quintessential Southern ingredients: buttermilk and hot sauce. ANNA WILLIAMS

The sauce for these mini meat pies combines two quintessential Southern ingredients: buttermilk and hot sauce.

This hearty Stromboli, stuffed with several kinds of Italian meats and cheese, is easy to reheat—or enjoy cold—for a snack at any time. JAMES BAIGRIE

This hearty Stromboli, stuffed with several kinds of Italian meats and cheese, is easy to reheat—or enjoy cold—for a snack at any time.

Let’s venture away from the typical pigs in blankets and bowls of pretzels shall we? Experiment with these tasty, more original snacks. From one-pot sticky chicken wings to bacon-bourbon brownies, here are 22 innovative game day snacks.

For his famous late-night snack, Austin chef Jae Kim tops hot french fries with caramelized kimchi, grilled Korean-style beef and a mayo spiked with sriracha.

Crispy chicken skins are even better than fried pork rinds. CON POULOS

Crispy chicken skins are even better than fried pork rinds.

Adding a little maple syrup and a lot of bacon to fresh popcorn transforms it into a decadent, irresistible snack.

It’s officially football season, which, for us, means it’s time to kick our snack-making muscles into gear. Start the season strong with a platter of these ultra-meaty snacks, from goat cheese & chorizo rolls to natchitoches meat pies with spicy buttermilk dip to French fries with bulgogi and caramelized kimchi.

Easy to make and fun to eat, these soppressata-wrapped cones are filled with tangy pepperoncini and peppery radicchio.

From guacamole to brownies, everything’s better with bacon. That's why we've got seven indulgent ways to sneak smoky bacon into your favorite game day dishes. You won't be able to resist recipes like maple-glazed peanuts & bacon, bacon-bourbon brownies with pecans and pimento cheese & bacon crostini.

Crispy, sweet and salty, this three-ingredient snack is ready in just 25 minutes.