10 Mango Salads to Revitalize Lunchtime

Mango is like Prozac for salads. The sweet and juicy fruit adds a bright kick to any bowl of greens. Watch this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips to learn how to peel a mango using a glass, then try one of these terrific recipes.

F&W Editors
April 23, 2015

1. Country Ham and Mango Salad 
Salty country ham is incredible with sweet, fresh mango.

2. Tomato-Mango Salad with Basil and Feta 
This fun and easy twist on a classic tomato-basil salad gets extra sweetness from mangoes and a briny kick from crumbled feta.

3. Coronation Chicken Salad with Mangoes and Almonds 
Invented in 1953 to honor the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II, this sweet-tangy curried chicken salad is tossed with juicy mango and crunchy almonds.

4. Shrimp, Jicama, and Mango Salad 
The crunchy jicama and the soft, sweet mango provide lively counterpoints to the shrimp in both flavor and texture.

5. Avocado and Mango Salad 
This bright and fresh salad is dressed with a spicy-tangy lime-jalapeño vinaigrette.

6. Mango-Cucumber Salad with Mint 
This salad gets its amazing flavor from fish sauce, rice vinegar and chili-garlic sauce.

7. Mango Salad with Crab and Chiles 
Butter lettuce wraps are a great vehicle for this sweet and salty salad, but it can also be served on a bed of torn lettuce leaves.

8. Tangy Tomato and Mango Salad 
Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten dresses plump tomatoes and mango slices with red wine vinegar, just a little olive oil and plenty of sliced fresh basil.

9. Spicy Chicken, Avocado and Mango Salad 
This super-fast salad is a great way to use leftover roast chicken.

10. Chicken, Mango, and Rice Salad 
Mango and avocado both have an affinity for cilantro. Here, the herb ties them together in an unusually delicious way.

