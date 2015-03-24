10 Make-Ahead Recipes to Stock Your Freezer

In this episode of Mad Genius Tips, Food &Wine’s Justin Chapple reveals how to vacuum-seal food using just a plastic bag and a bowl of water. It’s a great way to stock your freezer with extra cuts of meat or fish. Of course, a well-curated freezer contains more than just pork chops and salmon. Here, ten incredible make-ahead recipes to freeze.

1. Parker House Rolls

These fluffy, buttery rolls have a comforting, homey quality.

2. Bolognese Sauce

A rich mix of beef, pork, veal and smoky pancetta, this traditional sauce can be frozen for up to one month.

3. Shrimp-and-Pork Dumplings with Bamboo Shoots

Wonton wrappers make quick and easy work of these juicy dumplings.

4. Potato Gnocchi

Uncooked, these fluffy gnocchi can be frozen for up to one month.

5. Spicy Kale Chowder with Andouille Sausage

Smoky andouille and lightly bitter kale come together in this hearty stew.

6. German-Style Pretzels

Pretzels baked without salt can be frozen for up to one month.

7. Spinach-and-Ricotta Tortelli

A larger version on tortellini, this silky supple pasta is excellent filled with creamy ricotta and spinach.

8. Chocolate Chip and Banana Muffins

Like banana bread, these especially moist muffins are a great way to use up overripe bananas.

9. Herb-Gruyère Biscuits

You can bake these cheesy biscuits straight out of the freezer.

10. Mini-Calzones Stuffed with Pepperoni, Pesto and Ricotta

Keep these baby calzones prepped and frozen in the freezer for quick afternoon snacks.

Related: 25 Make-Ahead Main Courses

35 Make-Ahead Desserts

20 Make-Ahead Hors d'Oeuvres